Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Will Come In These Three Colours: Teaser Clip Reveals Back Panel Design

Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi 11 Lite smartphone this month. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared the three colour options the Mi 11 Lite will be launched in. Xiaomi has also shared a video showing off the back panel design of the smartphone in three colours. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will launch in India on June 22, Xiaomi had announced earlier. Mi 11 Lite was launched in Europe in both 4G and 5G variants in March this year and as of now, only the 4G variant is expected to come to the Indian market. The Mi 11 Lite comes as a toned-down version of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 11 smartphone.

Xiaomi showed-off the three colour options in a tweet from its Xiaomi India Twitter handle. The company said that the smartphone will be launched in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black colours. Xiaomi further said that the three colour options are insoired by a music genre, a region in Italy, and phonographic records. The video shared by Xiaomi also shows the smartphone’s back panel in the three colours and we can see the triple rear camera module that has been given a similar shape to the standard Mi 11 smartphone.

We're very excited to reveal 3 beautiful color variants of #Mi11Lite Tuscany Coral Jazz Blue ⚫️ Vinyl Black These colors are inspired by a region in Italy, a music genre & phonographic records Tell us your favorite color Launching 22nd June, 12PM#LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/LYOVvFAFbY — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 18, 2021

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite will launch in India on June 22 at 12PM (noon) IST. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart. The smartphoe is expected to be launched within the range of Rs 25,000, given its price in Europe was EUR 299 (roughly Rs 26,600) onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with the same specifications as the European variant.

The European variant of the Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with 800 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor. Up front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel front camera.

