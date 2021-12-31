Xi'an: Cries for help and food in quarantined Chinese city

Millions of tests have been conducted in Shaanxi province where Xi'an is located

Some residents under lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an say they do not have enough food, even as officials insist there are adequate supplies.

More than 13 million were ordered to stay at home last week as authorities sought to battle a Covid outbreak.

People have not been allowed to leave except under limited circumstances, and cannot go out to buy food.

Many have said on social media that they are running out of supplies. Government workers are delivering aid.

The lockdown on the northern city of Xi'an is entering its ninth day as authorities battle the worst outbreak China has seen in months.

China's adoption of a strict zero-Covid strategy saw the city closing bus stations, cancelling outward bound flights, and conducting millions of tests in Shaanxi province, where Xi'an is located.

The restrictions initially allowed only one person per household to leave home once every two days to buy supplies. However, the measures were intensified on Monday and residents were barred from leaving their homes except to get tested for Covid.

Since then, people have taken to the Weibo social media platform to ask for help acquiring food and other essentials, claiming they have yet to receive their free supplies from the government.

"I heard other districts are gradually getting supplies, but I didn't get anything. My compound bans us from going out. I ordered some groceries online four days ago, but no sign of getting it at all. I haven't been able to get any vegetables for days," read one comment posted on Friday.

Another person said: "The allocation is so uneven. The district I'm based in hasn't got anything. We are told to group up and order together. The price is very high as well."

One video taken this week which has been circulating online shows residents in one Xi'an compound arguing heatedly with police over the lack of food.

State-owned newspaper Global Times said that in some places, food was being delivered to housing compounds' entrances but there were not enough volunteers to deliver the supplies to residents' doorsteps. There was also a citywide shortage of deliverymen as many drivers were under quarantine themselves.

Authorities had admitted on Wednesday that "low staff attendance and difficulties in logistics and distribution" had led to problems providing essential supplies to the city.

By Thursday however, the country's commerce ministry told reporters that Xi'an's residents had "sufficient" access to essential supplies, AFP reported.

State television outlets also broadcast images of workers in hazmat suits sorting various essential food items like eggs, meat and vegetables into plastic bags, before delivering them to residents door-to-door.

"We got free groceries from the government. It's actually quite a lot. It's enough for a family to eat for three or four days," one person who received their supplies wrote on Weibo.

Xi'an has logged over 960 virus cases since 9 December. The latest outbreak has thrown into doubt China's ability to maintain its zero-Covid approach as it gears up to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

China has termed Covid "the biggest threat" to the major international sporting event.

The country, where the virus was first recorded, has confirmed more than 131,000 cases and 5,699 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

