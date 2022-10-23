Xi Jinping wins third term as China's president

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the podium during the meeting between members of the standing committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee and Chinese and foreign journalists at The Great Hall of People on October 23, 2022 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Xi Jinping was appointed for a third term.

Xi ended two-term presidential limits in 2018.

Six other members were appointed to China's governmental body.

Xi Jinping will continue as China's President for a historic third term.

Xi became President in 2013 and ended two-term presidential limits in 2018. Presidents in China have 5-year terms.

"This is a great yet enormous undertaking. The enormity of the task is what makes it great and infinitely glorious," Xi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party, said, according to The Washington Post.

Xi on Sunday told an audience that the party was on its way to start "a new journey to turn China into a modern socialist country," CNBC reported.

The Chinese Communist Party also revealed six other members — Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi, and Ding Xuexiang — elected to the Politburo Standing Committee, China's governmental body, according to CNN.

Leading up to the lineup announcement was the 20th Communist Party Congress — during which China's top leader prior to Xi, Hu Jintao, was escorted out of the session.

According to the Wall Street Journal, "Mr. Xi dominates Chinese politics in ways that no leader has since Mao Zedong. A third term gives him more leeway to achieve his biggest goals: achieving a 'national rejuvenation' that transforms China into a global power and armoring the country for a confrontation with the West."

