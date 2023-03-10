Xi Jinping begins historic third term as China's president

Stephen McDonell & Joel Guinto - in Beijing and Singapore
·1 min read
Xi Jinping handed third term as President of China at the culmination of Two Sessions in Beijing.
China's leader Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term as president from the country's rubber-stamp parliament.

It follows a consolidation of power that has made Mr Xi, 69, China's most dominant leader in generations.

In the Chinese system of governance, the functions of the president are largely ceremonial.

Mr Xi's power comes from him being General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Confirmation of his third term as president had been widely expected. The naming of a new premier and various ministers in the coming days is considered more important.

The new appointees are all expected to be Xi Jinping loyalists. This includes Li Qiang, who is tipped to serve as Mr Xi's number two.

Mr Xi has solidified his rule as China reopens from his bruising zero-Covid policy that has fuelled anti-government protests.

The so-called Two Sessions of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) this week is closely watched as it provides a glimpse into China's direction in the coming years.

Since Mao Zedong, leaders in China had been limited to two terms in office. When Mr Xi had this restriction changed in 2018, it transformed him into a figure with a reach not seen since Chairman Mao.

