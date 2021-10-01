XGIMI Halo Portable Projector Series: Specifications, Pricing and Availability

Projectors have the ability to display images that are considerably higher resolution than before, and in some cases, might actually look better than, entry-level television sets.

’Halo’ turns any white wall into a 30-300 inch large screen and offers the viewer, DLP (Digital Light Processing) cinema-grade technology with premium sound via two customised Harman Kardon 5.0 Watt speakers.

Design & Display

The Halo projector comes with a full HD projection with a sharper and crisper physical resolution of up to 1920×1080 pixels. Combined with 600-800 ANSI Lumens of brightness, it is easily the brightest 1080p portable projector and also supports video formats of up to 4K Ultra HD.

Battery

Enough for 4-5 hours of use every day for the next 6-7 years without any need to change the lamp.

You can watch 2 to 4-hour videos (subject to actual usage) or listen to 6-8 hours of music on a one-time charge. Halo also adopts a highly efficient LED light source, allowing its projections to stay perfectly crisp, clear, and bright for its entire LED lifespan of 30,000 hours.

Processor

Halo also boasts the brand new Amlogic T950X2 TV chip, MaliG31 GPU, with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which can provide the most advanced image quality.

Pricing & Weight

Priced at Rs. 90,500/- Halo is a compact 17 cm x 11 cm x 15 cm (HxWxD) projector that weighs just about 1.6 kg.

