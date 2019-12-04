XFL uniforms revealed: Here are the jerseys for all eight teams in 2020
We have the cities, the rosters and the schedule, and now we finally have the uniforms.
The XFL made its latest reveal Tuesday, providing a look at every team's uniforms for the 2020 season. The season will officially start on Feb. 8, but it's nice to get an advance look at what the players will be wearing once we get to kickoff.
Uniforms were revealed for all eight franchises: the D.C. Defenders, Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks, New York Guardians, L.A. Wildcats, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.
In November, Front Office Sports reported in November the brand Starter would handle the XFL's off-the-field apparel for all eight teams. However, Starter would not be involved with the on-field apparel. During the XFL's first run in 2001, the league partnered with Champion for its on and off-field apparel.
Below are the uniforms for each of the eight teams in 2020.
D.C. Defenders
This is the @XFLDefenders ’ red, white, and ready to fight, lightning-stripes-and-stars uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/UlpWlJw6Lf
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Dallas Renegades
This is the @XFLRenegades ’ brazen-black, big-sky-blue, ready-to-raise-hell uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LpXAg1PPSq
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
New York Guardians
This is the @XFLGuardians ' black-with-red-stripes, silver-numbered, on-duty uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/w5UbB4JUke
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Houston Roughnecks
This is the @XFLRoughnecks’ hard-hat silver, blue-collar navy and resilient red H-town-tough uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/azO1joB0oi
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
St. Louis BattleHawks
This is the @XFLBattleHawks’ S-T-L-pride, winged-sword-designed, silver-and-blue-born-and-raised-in-the-Lou uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/lKgAO4jvio
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Tampa Bay Vipers
This is the @XFLVipers’ venom-infused, snake-scale-green, ready-to-strike uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LBpGmmG6ON
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Seattle Dragons
This is the @XFLDragons’ orange and blue, monstrously-mean-Emerald-City-green uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/pzwEjUbZxw
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
L.A. Wildcats
This is the @XFLWildcats’ black, orange, red-and-rough, check-out-those-claw-marks uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LtctZ5Rkxo
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019