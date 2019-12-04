XFL uniforms revealed: Here are the jerseys for all eight teams in 2020

We have the cities, the rosters and the schedule, and now we finally have the uniforms.

The XFL made its latest reveal Tuesday, providing a look at every team's uniforms for the 2020 season. The season will officially start on Feb. 8, but it's nice to get an advance look at what the players will be wearing once we get to kickoff.

Uniforms were revealed for all eight franchises: the D.C. Defenders, Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks, New York Guardians, L.A. Wildcats, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.

In November, Front Office Sports reported in November the brand Starter would handle the XFL's off-the-field apparel for all eight teams. However, Starter would not be involved with the on-field apparel. During the XFL's first run in 2001, the league partnered with Champion for its on and off-field apparel.

Below are the uniforms for each of the eight teams in 2020.

D.C. Defenders

Dallas Renegades

New York Guardians

Houston Roughnecks

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

Seattle Dragons

L.A. Wildcats