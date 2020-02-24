XFL scores Week 3: Final results, highlights from Sunday’s games

Week 3 of the XFL season finished with one of the most shocking results for the league to date — a 39-9 victory on Sunday by the previously winless Los Angeles Wildcats over the DC Defenders.

DC quarterback Cardale Jones, who had looked like an MVP candidate through the first two weeks of the campaign, threw four interceptions and was benched in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles passer Josh Johnson, meanwhile, impressed with 278 yards through the air, three scores and no turnovers.

In the early game Sunday, the St. Louis BattleHawks routed the New York Guardians, 29-9. That game was also essentially decided in the first half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: How much do XFL players get paid?

Sporting News provided live scores, updates and highlights for Week 3 of XFL action. Here is everything that happened Sunday:

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats score, highlights

Final: Los Angeles 39, DC 9

8:40 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, DC. The Defenders crack the end zone with their backup quarterback under center and the game already put away. Nick Brossette ran it 38 yards. 39-9, Los Angeles.

8:24 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Los Angeles. Carter finds the end zone again, this time on a 20-yard run. 39-3, Los Angeles.

Third quarter: Los Angeles 33, DC 3

Story continues

8:12 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, Los Angeles. Jones is picked for the fourth time.

8 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Los Angeles. This is out of hand. Josh Johnson has been incredible under center for the Wildcats, and his fine day continues with a screen throw to Martez Carter taken to the end zone. Carter did most of the work there to help out Johnson's already great stat line. 33-3, Los Angeles.

@ThatManCarterIV with the FLIP for the touchdown!



The @XFLWildcats are running away with it! pic.twitter.com/ZhqXUFzP8u



— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

7:52 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, Los Angeles. Jones throws his third interception of the contest. He only has nine completions for 69 yards. Horrible afternoon for him.

You love to see it. @mojotocho forces the FOURTH turnover of the day!#TheWildcatWay pic.twitter.com/N7Ak3EHs2Z — Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 24, 2020

7:40 p.m.: DC begins the second half with the ball.

Halftime: Los Angeles 27, DC 3

7:25 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, DC. The Defenders finally put together a nice drive, but it crumbles in Los Angeles territory and they settle for a field goal. 27-3, Los Angeles.

7:16 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Los Angeles. After blocking a punt, the Wildcats pad their lead even further. 27-0, Los Angeles.

ANOTHER ONE@ThatManCarterIV runs in his second TD of the game and the @XFLWildcats are up 27-0 in the first half pic.twitter.com/KoXacmlYB5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

What just happened



The Defenders botch the punt and the @XFLWildcats recover! pic.twitter.com/AzHGPHPzx7



— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

6:56 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Los Angeles. Wow. The underdogs are blowing out DC right now. McBride hauls in his second touchdown catch of the half. One-point attempt is unsuccessful. 20-0, Los Angeles.

Oh my goodness @Uno_Dos_Tre3 The WR's 2nd TD of the day!



DC 0 | 20 LA#TheWildcatWay pic.twitter.com/lXa1GlztxR



— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 24, 2020

6:40 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Los Angeles. Larry Rose rushes for the score from short-distance. Two-point attempt is successful. 14-0, Los Angeles.

First quarter: Los Angeles 6, DC 0

6:35 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, Los Angeles. Jones has thrown two first-quarter picks.

6:18 p.m.: LA is forced to punt after its takeaway.

6:14 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, Los Angeles. The Wildcats are coming out red hot. Cardale Jones' pick is taken back 15 yards into Defenders territory.

PICKED OFF!



The @XFLWildcats with the HUGE interception on the first drive of the game from Cardale Jones. pic.twitter.com/Wkug8ER8fP



— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 23, 2020

6:09 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Los Angeles. How about that? Josh Johnson hits Tre McBride for a 40-yard score. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful. 6-0, Los Angeles.

That's our 1️⃣5️⃣ First TD of the season for @Uno_Dos_Tre3!



DC 0 | LA 6#TheWildcatWay pic.twitter.com/sPuKq3OWH1



— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 23, 2020

6:05 p.m.: We're underway in LA with a matchup between the undefeated Defenders and winless Wildcats.

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks score, highlights

Final: St. Louis 29, New York 9

5:55 p.m.: The game officially ends, but the result had been clear for a while. The BattleHawks improve to 2-1 this season.

5:52 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, St. Louis. The BattleHawks are back on top by 20 with under a minute to go with a 36-yard kick. 29-9, St. Louis.

5:33 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, New York. The Guardians finally get on the board with an eight-yard touchdown pass. 26-9, St. Louis.

5:26 p.m.: New York gets the ball in St. Louis territory after forcing another punt, but it won't do the Guardians any good if they can't make it result in a touchdown. They need scores, and fast.

5:19 p.m.: TURNOVER ON DOWNS, New York. The Guardians squander their extra set of downs and are stopped short of the end zone again. St. Louis will take over on downs.

5:18 p.m.: Three plays that go nowhere result in fourth-and-goal from the 3 for New York.

5:15 p.m.: New York is struggling on goal-to-go, but it does get a new set of downs after defensive holding. The Guardians will have the ball at the 3.

Third quarter: St. Louis 26, New York 3

5:07 p.m.: New York gets the ball back after a three-and-out. Tim Cook III takes the Guardians' first play from scrimmage 33 yards to St. Louis' 16. If they could get a touchdown and a big extra point, the Guardians would be right back in it.

5 p.m.: TURNOVER ON DOWNS, New York. Tough going for the Guardians — they make it all the way to St. Louis' 13-yard line but are stopped short on fourth-and-1. The BattleHawks will take over around their 15-yard line with little more than a quarter remaining.

4:56 p.m.: Williams keeps the play alive with his legs and hits Teo Redding for a 13-yard gain. New York isn't out of it quite yet.

4:54 p.m.: Williams hits Justin Stockton on the screen play to get a big chunk of yardage back, but New York now faces fourth-and-4 from its 41.

4:53 p.m.: More offensive mishaps for the Guardians. Williams bobbles the snap and jumps on it for a loss of 3 yards. He is then sacked for a loss of 8 on the ensuing drive by Andrew Ankrah.

4:49 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, St. Louis. Russolino is at it again! He boots a 58-yard field goal inside the left upright to make it 26-3 St. Louis. That's his second field goal the today.

4:47 p.m.: Nice play by Ta'amu to remain up and keep the play alive.

4:45 p.m.: The Guardians will take over near their 20-yard line after forcing a three-and-out.

4:43 p.m.: New York facing first-and-25 after an unsportsmanlike penalty call on center Ian Silberman. Not a great start to the half.

4:41 p.m.: Here comes New York, without McGloin. His backup, Marquise Williams (who led the North Carolina Tar Heels to an 11-win season and ACC championship game berth in 2015) is on the field in replacement. McGloin will finish with 8 of 11 passing for 84 yards and an interception.

Halftime: St. Louis 23, New York 3

4:25 p.m.: INTERCEPTION, New York. Wait, never mind. McGloin overthrows his receiver and is intercepted by St. Louis' Kenny Robinson A little pushing and shoving after the fact but that should do it for the half.

4:24 p.m.: McGloin gets New York into St. Louis territory with completions of 20 and 21 yards. The Guardians are driving at the 27-yard line with 39 seconds remaining to try and get a score.

4:19 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, St. Louis. And Jones punches it in from a yard out on the fifth play of the drive. A nifty double-pass (forward lateral from Ta'amu to De'Mornay Pierson-El, who fakes the sweep and pulls up for a connection with Alonzo Russell) nets the BattleHawks their first 2-point conversion of the game to make it 23-3 St. Louis.

4:10 p.m.: St. Louis forces a three-and-out, block the ensuing punt and return the football to the Guardians' 17. The BattleHawks are completely in control of this game.

4:07 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, St. Louis. The BattleHawks' drive stalls deep into New York territory but Taylor Russolino still manages to get a score with a 39-yard field goal. It's 15-3 St. Louis.

4:01 p.m.: St. Louis is moving the ball very well on its latest drive. The BattleHawks are in the red zone in nine plays with roughly five minutes remaining in the half.

3:56 p.m.: St. Louis is going to get excellent field position after a late hit out of bounds on New York's ensuing punt. The BattleHawks will take over at their 42-yard line.

3:49 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, St. Louis. The BattleHawks score the first kickoff return touchdown in XFL history off a reverse. Keith Mumphery laterals it to Joe Powell, who barely sneaks across the goal line for the history-making score. It's 12-3 St. Louis after another botched conversion attempt.

3:45 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, New York. Matthew McCrane gets New York on the board for the first time since Week 1 with a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to 6-3 St. Louis.

First quarter: St. Louis 6, New York 0

3:32 p.m.: Guardians finally get off the field on third down (BattleHawks elect not to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the New York 42). They'll take over at their 35 after St. Louis' punt goes for a touchback.

3:29 p.m.: The Guardians have either delayed or extended the BattleHawks' drive with penalties on each of their last two third-down tries. New York can't get out of its own way.

3:25 p.m.: St. Louis' second drive is extended after the L.A.'s punt defense team runs into the punter. That's a 5-yard penalty that gives the BattleHawks a new set of downs at the 38-yard line.

3:22 p.m.: It's more of the running game, as Jones takes it out to the 26-yard (13 yards) line on just two carries. It's going to be a long day for Los Angeles if it can't stop the run game.

3:18 p.m.: New York's offensive struggles continuing in Week 3. The Guardians faced third-and-4 at the St. Louis 37-yard line, but gave up an 11-yard sack against Casey Sayles. The BattleHawks will take over at their 13-yard line after the ensuing 36-yard punt.

3:11 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, St. Louis. Well, that didn't take long. The BattleHawks take their opening drive three plays and 72 yards in just 1:49 of game time for the touchdown. Running back Matt Jones started the drive with three rushes of 6, 5 and 47 yards before Christine Michael finished the drive off with a 14-yard touchdown. It's 6-0 St. Louis.