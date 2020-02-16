XFL schedule Week 2: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

We're on to the second week of the XFL after a successful opening weekend.

TV ratings were solid in the new football league's first week, averaging 3.12 million viewers among the first four games (two on Fox, one on ABC, one on ESPN). Defenders vs. Dragons averaged 3.3 million, Wildcats vs. Roughnecks averaged 3.29 million, Guardians vs. Vipers averaged 3.385 million and Renegades vs. BattleHawks averaged 2.496 million.

We expect somewhat of a decrease in viewership in Week 2 as some of the initial interest may die down, but with three of the four games being aired on national television, it wouldn't be a surprise if the numbers remained steady. This week also has a pair of games that should be, on paper, very entertaining.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | Uniforms | Rosters

In Week 2 we'll have two matchups between undefeated teams: the Guardians at Defenders and the BattleHawks at the Roughnecks. As a result, we also have two games between winless clubs with the Vipers at Dragons and the Renegades at Wildcats.

Speaking of Renegades at Wildcats, that game should feature the XFL debuts of Landry Jones and Josh Johnson, both quarterbacks with NFL experience. They were each injured for their teams starting weeks, and it appeared to hinder their respective offenses.

MORE: XFL Week 2 odds, picks, predictions

XFL schedule Week 2: What games are on today?

Here's the full schedule for Week 2 of the XFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game D.C. Defenders 27, New York Guardians 0 Seattle Dragons 17, Tampa Bay Vipers 9

Sunday, Feb. 16

Game Time TV Dallas Renegades at L.A. Wildcats 3 p.m. ET ABC/TSN2 St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

MORE XFL NEWS:

Saturday XFL games TV channels, live stream

Story continues

Here's how to catch every game on Saturday.

Guardians at Defenders

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN App

The Guardians and Defenders both had impressive defensive performances in their Week 1 wins. New York had a better overall defensive performance, giving up just three points. The Guardians also compiled eight quarterback hits, five sacks and three turnovers. The Defenders also forced three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. We'll see if New York can keep up its stellar defense this week against a strong D.C. offense led by Cardale Jones. Whoever wins this game will take over the No. 1 spot in the East standings.

Vipers at Dragons

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports App

The Vipers are in the midst of a quarterback controversy, at least their fans hope they are. Starting quarterback Aaron Murray struggled in his debut while backup Quinton Flowers (also listed as a running back on the roster) was able to move the ball. Neither quarterback could lead Tampa Bay to the endzone, though. But the quarterback controversy may solve itself for Week 2 as Murray deals with a foot injury. The Dragons, on the other hand, were able to move the ball on offense, scoring three touchdowns. But Seattle also turned the ball over three times, including a crucial redzone fumble. This should be a fun game between two games seeking their first win of the season.

Sunday XFL games TV channels, live stream

Here's how to catch every game on Sunday.

Renegades at Wildcats

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/TSN2

Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN App

As we mentioned above, these two teams are winless, but they were also without their starting quarterbacks. Landry Jones (Renegades) and Josh Johnson (Wildcats) are both likely to return to their respective teams, which should boost both offenses. The Renegades especially struggled without Jones, scoring just nine points. Dallas was considered 9.5-point favorites last week, and didn't even score that much. For the Wildcats, though, it'll be more about improving on defense. L.A. fired its defensive coordinator after just one game, so we'll have to see if that changes anything for Week 2.

BattleHawks at Roughnecks

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports App

This is the second game of undefeated teams facing each other in Week 2. The BattleHawks won Week 1 with a ground-and-pound strategy on offense. St. Louis had two of the top three rushers in Week 1, including quarterback Jordan Ta'amu who ran for 77 yards. Starting running back Matt Jones had 21 carries for a league-leading 85 rushing yards. The Roughnecks were able to dominate through the air as quarterback P.J. Walker won the league's Star of the Week, throwing for a league-high 272 yards with four touchdowns. We'll have to see which approach will win out in the end.