Xfinity Series playoff clinching scenarios for Las Vegas

With one regular-season race remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it’s time to analyze how drivers can clinch a spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Of course, the easiest way to clinch is to win this weekend.

But if that doesn’t happen, here are the drivers who have a chance to clinch on points when the checkered flag drops at Las Vegas. Three spots in the 12-driver field are open.

• Brandon Jones: He would clinch on points with 16 points and a new winner. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, John Hunter Nemechek or Ryan Sieg), he would clinch on points, regardless of finish.

• John Hunter Nemechek: He would clinch on points with 43 points and a new winner. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones or Ryan Sieg), he would clinch on points, regardless of finish.

• Ryan Sieg: Sieg would clinch with a win. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones or John Hunter Nemechek), he would clinch on points, regardless of finish. He could clinch on points with a new winner and help.

The remaining playoff eligible drivers can only clinch with a win.

Clinching for Regular Season Championship

• Tyler Reddick can clinch the Regular Season Championship with 11 points