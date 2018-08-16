Xfinity Series points leader Christopher Bell to pull double duty at Bristol

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Wednesday that Harrison Burton, who was scheduled to compete in Thursday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol has had to withdraw due to illness.

KBM has tapped Bell – who won last season’s Truck championship with KBM – to drive the No. 51 Toyota in the event.

“I have been driving since I was four-years-old and have never missed a race,” Burton said in a statement. “I hate to let down my guys, but my doctors just don’t believe I’m ready. Having to miss this race will give me even more motivation to come back even stronger in Canada next week.”

Burton is still scheduled to drive the No. 51 in five more races for KBM this season, including next weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

In his 53 career Truck starts, Bell has seven wins, 26 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes. He has already won four times this season in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It will be great to get back in a Tundra with KBM at Bristol, but wish it was under better circumstances,” Bell said. “I hope Harrison feels better soon and I’m hoping I can get the Hunt Brothers Pizza Tundra into Victory Lane on his behalf Thursday night.”

In two career Truck starts at Bristol, Bell finished seventh both times.