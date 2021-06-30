Xendoo Partners with Gusto, Creates Xendoo Payroll to Help SMBs Easily Pay Employees, Track Insights

Partnership supercharges accounting and bookkeeping for small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo , a South Florida-based Fintech company that offers innovative online accounting and bookkeeping solutions, as well as data-driven insights, to small and medium business owners, today announces its partnership with Gusto , a cloud-based payroll, benefits and human resource management software company, to create Xendoo Payroll.



“As the economy reopens and companies enter a new phase of growth, we have found this to be an opportune time to pursue a deeper tech partnership with Gusto,” said Lil Roberts, CEO and founder of Xendoo. “Partnering with Gusto was a natural decision as we both strive for the same outcome: taking the stress out of finances for small business owners so they can focus on what matters most – growing their businesses. We have been working with Gusto for years and trust them as a partner through and through. Integrating Gusto’s embedded payroll into our new Xendoo Payroll solution will allow us to better serve our customers and expand our offering to create an all-in-one-place solution for the SMB community.”

Roberts also says that a long-term deeper tech partnership with Gusto is the next major step for the growing company.

“Partnering with Xendoo to launch Xendoo Payroll accelerates the online accounting and bookkeeping offerings available to small businesses,” said Somrat Niyogi, Head of Partnerships at Gusto. “Through our partnership, Xendoo is combining payroll and bookkeeping services to deliver financial peace of mind to small business owners. We’re inspired by Xendoo’s passion, and this collaboration serves our overall mission – to support the success of small business owners through forward thinking and innovation so they can take their time back.”



Xendoo Payroll is a major milestone amid the company’s rapid growth. Boasting a 777% two-year revenue growth and inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list at No. 10.

For more information on Xendoo, visit www.xendoo.com .

About Xendoo

Launched in 2017, Xendoo is an innovative cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting platform focused on helping small businesses. The fintech company provides small business owners with accessibility to CPAs, predictability of pricing, and speed to their numbers delivered through a technology foundation. Xendoo is reshaping the accounting industry, leveraging technology to deliver financial peace of mind to small business owners so they can focus on doing what they do best – running their business. For more information, visit www.xendoo.com .

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding and team management tools. The company serves well over 100,000 businesses nationwide with offices in Denver, New York City and San Francisco.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for Xendoo

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 x233



