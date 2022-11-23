xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line) Telecom Monthly News Service: RDSL, SDSL, VDSL & HDSL

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XDSL Telecom Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

XDSL NEWS is a monthly newsletter devoted to worldwide developments in digital subscriber line technologies, including XDSL, RDSL, SDSL, VDSL & HDSL.

Many technologies have been developed to increase the bandwidth and capabilities of the telephone network, but the "last mile" remains a bottleneck. With nearly 650 million copper access lines worldwide, there is tremendous potential for a technology that adds megabits of bandwidth to a simple twisted pair telephone line.

XDSL technology can provide that bandwidth and is poised to make a significant impact on the telecommunications market over the next five years. Telephone companies, CAPs, ISPs and other telecom providers are all examining XDSL for a variety of data and video services, making XDSL the most exciting new technology in the market today.

Subjects Covered?

Field trials

Applications

Competition from cable & satellite

New products

Telco plans

Fiber optics

Market forecasts

Technology developments

Wireless

Major player strategies

Cable modems

ISDN

Who should be interested?

Telcos

Long range planners

Equipment suppliers

Strategic planners

Semiconductor suppliers

New product developers

Consultants

R&D managers

CAPs

Marketing managers

Large users

ISPs

Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?

Provides analyses of important decisions and developments affecting the market

Concentrates information from many sources in one place

Provides information not available elsewhere

Timely information from sources worldwide

Provides an early warning of market opportunities and/or threats

Tracks market development on a regular basis

Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date

Provides a historical record for in-house research

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exqbol

