The XDR market size is projected to grow from USD 985 Million in 2022 to USD 2,358 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growing scale of cyberattacks has heightened the need for XDR solutions as they offer better visibility into the cyber threat landscape. Some of the key trends and opportunities that drive the market growth are evolving cyber threat landscape; the need for real time monitoring, visibility, analysis, and response across security stacks; shift from the usage of EDR to XDR solutions; growing use of AI/ ML powered XDR solutions; and heightened adoption of manager XDR.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Extended Detection and Response Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287386/?utm_source=GNW



• By organization size, the SMEs segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



SMEs are moving toward the adoption of XDR solutions and services, as it is one of the best approaches to protect business operations from advanced threats.The XDR market for the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR – as compared to large enterprises - due to the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks.



XDR is the best fit for SMEs as cost-effectiveness is the biggest advantage.



Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The cloud deployment offers is inexpensive, scalable, and offers 24/7 support services.End-users are migrating from the use of traditional on-premises XDR solutions to hosted XDR solutions.



XDR uses the cloud deployment model to scale to meet the data analysis needs – this helps in the identification of advanced persistent threats or other cyber attacks.For example, Google Cloud and Cybereason’s cloud-native XDR solution enhances the speed and efficacy to defend against cyber threats.



Some of the key vendors offering on-premises and cloud XDR deployment modes are Secureworks, IBM, Trellix, Cisco, and eSentire.



Based on vertical, the BFSI segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI industry is a lucrative target for frauds and external threat actors.Its customer base uses facilities such as mobile banking, internet banking, and online banking.



XDR solutions help in delivering holistic visibility into the entire BFSI security ecosystem.Financial organizations particularly use XDR solutions to protect critical customer and employee data.



Financial services are looking forward to deploy XDR as it extends protection beyond endpoints to provide detection and response across networks or cloud.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

According to a survey by Palo Alto Networks, enterprises across four countries in Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, and Singapore, revealed that insecure interfaces and APIs, data breaches, data losses, and misconfigurations are the top cybersecurity risks in the region.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the XDR market during the forecast period. The region comprises of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of APAC.



Asia Pacific is a home to several established SMEs.SMEs particularly deploy XDR to protect themselves against advanced cyber threats.



The rising penetration of the internet and smartphones is strong driving force for Asia Pacific to increase demand for effective XDR solutions and services in the region.

With effective government regulations and technological advancements, the XDR market is witnessing tremendous growth opportunities in this region. In addition, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic and a number of new product launches in the year 2021 has aggravated the demand for XDR solutions in the region.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 45%, and RoW = 5%

Key and innovative vendors in XDR market include Trend Micro (Japan), Microsoft (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Secureworks (US), Cisco (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Cybereason (US), Elastic (US), Fortinet (US), AT&T (US), eSentire (Canada), Qualys (US), Blueshift (US), Rapid7 (US), Exabeam (US), Cynet (US), LMNTRIX (US), Hunters (Israel), and Confluera (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the XDR market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and by regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the revenue numbers’ closest approximations for the overall XDR market and its sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287386/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



