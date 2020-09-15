Xbox Series X vs. Series S

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S represent Microsoft’s fourth-generation home video game consoles designed around AMD’s 8-Core Zen 2 CPU and Radeon RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The two consoles succeed the company’s third-generation home consoles, Xbox One X and Xbox One S. New features on board include displaying resolutions up to 8K, built-in solid-state drives for faster access times, and support for real-time ray tracing.

With two powerful consoles available, we take a close look at which reigns supreme in our Xbox Series X versus Series S battle. Otherwise, if you’re more interested in Sony’s PlayStation, check out everything we know about the PlayStation 5.

Specifications

Xbox Series X Xbox Series S CPU 8 core, AMD Custom Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz 8 core, AMD Custom Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz GPU AMD Custom RDNA 2 @ 1.825GHz w/52 compute units (12.15 TFLOPS) AMD Custom RDNA 2 @ 1.565GHz w/20 compute units (4 TFLOPS) Weight 9.8 lbs TBA Memory 12GB GDDR6 10GB GDDR6 Memory bus 320-bit TBA Memory bandwidth 560GB/s (10GB), (8GB) 336GB/s 224GB/s (8GB), 56GB/s (2GB) Storage 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD 512GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD AV Output HDMI 2.1 in/out, 720p, 1080p, 1440p, 4K, 8K HDMI 2.1 in/out, 720p, 1080p, 1440p, 4K I/O Output USB 3.2 X 3, Microsoft Storage Expansion Slot USB 3.2 X 3, Microsoft Storage Expansion Slot Communication Ethernet, Wi-Fi (TBA) Ethernet, Wi-Fi (TBA) Controller Updated Xbox 4th Generation Controller Updated Xbox 4th Generation Controller Optical drive 4K UHD Blu-ray N/A 4K Support Yes Yes 8K Support Yes No Price $500 $300 Availability November 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 DT Review TBR TBR

Hardware

When it comes to hardware, both home consoles are loaded with technology from AMD, including the company’s 8-Core Zen 2 CPU and custom Radeon RDNA 2 graphics architecture. Speeds differ between the Xbox Series X and Series S CPUs, with the consoles running at 3.8 GHz and 3.6 GHz, respectively.

The most significant difference comes when we take a closer look at the RDNA 2 graphics processors, with the Xbox Series X featuring 52 compute-units at 1.825 GHz and the Series S featuring 20 compute-units at 1.565 GHz. The result means that the Xbox Series X can process more data at a time than its Xbox Series S sibling, up to 12.15 TFLOPS versus 4 TFLOPS.

Xbox Series X receives 16GB of GDDR6 RAM on the memory front, while the Xbox Series S gets a slightly lower 10GB of GDDR6 RAM. Built-in storage with Xbox Series X is double that of the Series S out of the box, featuring a 1TB NVME SSD versus a 512GB VME SSD. Both units offer USB HDD support and compatibility with Microsoft’s storage expansion card.

For those who love physical media, Xbox Series X includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, while the Series S opts to go disc-less for this generation. Due to the Xbox Series X’s impressive internal specifications, the hardware race isn’t even close.

Winner: Xbox Series X

Design

Both Xbox Series X and Series S took a minimalist approach when it came to the design. Series X is akin to a tall, thin gaming PC tower. Designed to maximize cooling thanks to what Microsoft calls its “parallel cooling architecture,” the Series X comes in at 5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches. The front of the console features a single white Xbox logo, a vertical Blu-ray drive, a small eject button, a small control pairing button, and a USB Type-A port.

