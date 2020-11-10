Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch? How to pick the right video game console

For video game fans, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But if you're new to the medium, or plan to buy video games as a gift, it can also be confusing.

This week, two more video game consoles make their debuts. On Tuesday, Microsoft launched the Xbox One Series X and S. And two days later, Sony will roll out the PlayStation 5.

And let's not forget the Nintendo Switch, which launched more than three years ago but has been one of the most popular video game consoles available. As of September, Nintendo says it has sold more than 68 million Switch consoles.

So which console should you choose? Let's break each of them down.

Xbox Series X/S

How much does it cost? $299.99 for the Series S, $499.99 for the Series X. Microsoft also offers an All Access program where consumers can pay for the consoles over a two-year period, similar to purchasing a smartphone.

What's the difference between the two consoles? The Series X includes a Blu-ray disc drive, while the Series S does not, which means you must download all your games digitally. The Series X features a more powerful processor and "true 4K" resolution. It also boasts more storage (1 TB) versus the Series S (512 GB).

What can I play? Nearly every game available on the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and even some titles from the original Xbox. Third-party games including "Madden NFL," "Call of Duty" and "Fortnite" are also available here.

What are the advantages? If you already own an Xbox, the transition is seamless. Setup is very easy if you're coming from the Xbox One. All accessories from the Xbox One are compatible, including controllers. Between Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription gaming service, and its support for older titles, there is a wide selection of games available. And those games load a lot faster, leaving more time to play. Also, the Series S costs as much as an Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

What are the disadvantages? There is not a Xbox Series X or S only video game at the moment. There is not enough storage for digital games, especially on the Series S.

PlayStation 5

How much does it cost? $499.99 for the standard PS5, $399.99 for the digital edition

What's the difference between the two consoles? The only difference is the standard PS5 has a Blu-ray disc drive, while the digital edition does not. So, like Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition owners can only download their games digitally.

What can I play? The console comes with the game "Astro's Playroom," and features most older PS4 games, including "Fortnite," "Call of Duty" and "Madden NFL." There are also a handful of games leveraging PS5's abilities, including Marvel's "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" and the remake of "Demon's Souls."

What are the advantages? It boasts an incredible rechargeable controller featuring advanced haptic technology. The interface is better organized. There are more experiences tailored to the PS5, along with a wide selection of older games, all of which load faster. The digital edition also features more storage (825 GB) than the Xbox Series S.

What are the disadvantages? It's really big. It also has similar storage limitations like the Xbox.

