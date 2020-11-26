This just in! The new Xbox Series X/S are available right now at Walmart!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you missed out on pre-ordering the new Xbox Series X/S a few weeks ago, now’s your chance to pick one up at Walmart. The retailer has the Xbox Series X going for $499 and the Xbox Series S priced at $299. Both are in stock and ready to go later today!

And, you’ll get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Trust us, the Xbox Series X/S is sure to be one of the most sought-after items for the holidays this year, so it might be a little tougher to get your hands on a console since demand is so high. In addition, Xbox games are on sale now—as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday sales event—so scroll down to find a few of our favorites below.

The Xbox Series X/S are the next generation of gaming and the newest home consoles from Microsoft. This new generation is a beast, with better graphics, audio and motion, while it’s positioned to tide you over for the next several years with top-of-the-line games like Watch Dogs: Legion, The Ascent, NBA 2K21, The Medium, the upcoming Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077 and so much more coming in 2021.

For 2020, Microsoft released two versions of the new console. First up, the Series X is a 4K console that comes with a disc drive, so you can still play a few of your older Xbox games on the system since it’s backwards-compatible. In fact, it can even play a few games from the original Xbox, which was released back in 2001. It’s also a Blu-ray player with 16GB of memory and 1TB of on-board storage.

Next, the Series S isn’t 4K, but rather Quad HD with a resolution at 1440p. It also doesn’t have a disc drive, so if you want to play games or watch movies, you’ll have to download them from the Microsoft Xbox Store. The console has 10GB of memory with 512GB of solid-state storage inside. But, it’s also $200 cheaper.

Whether you’re new to gaming or looking to upgrade your old Xbox One, the new Xbox Series X/S will keep you more than occupied for many years to come. Good luck and happy gaming!

However, if you’d like the Sony PlayStation 5 instead. Walmart has standard and all-digital versions of the console available for early Black Friday too. Click here for more info.

Need some games to play? Check out Microsoft Xbox games on sale below:

