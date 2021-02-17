Amazon is basically giving away Xbox games—they're up to a whopping 75 percent off!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get your game on—for a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

There’s been a spike in gaming over the last few months, mainly due to social distancing—and Amazon is pricing games to move. The retail giant is offering ridiculous savings on Xbox games (up to a whopping 75 percent), but the deals won’t last long.

We’ve rounded up the best Xbox game sales from Amazon. You’re sure to find something you’ll love—or maybe even re-discover a long-lost favorite.

Shop the best Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One game sales below:

Save nearly 40 percent on Watch Dogs Legion for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. (Photo: Amazon)

We found Watch Dogs: Legion still on sale for $37 (was $60). Right now, you can score this title for 39 percent off at Amazon. The third installment of this widely popular video game series would make a great gift for someone on your list.

This action/adventure game from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. All-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds. And for nearly 40 percent off? A steal.

"Watch Dogs: Legion is so far the best Watch Dogs game in the entire franchise and it's only the third game so far," raved a delighted gamer and five-star reviewer. "I like how you can switch to play anyone else at any point, even though I am the kind of gamer that sticks with one person the entire game. I like how there is no battery or botnet limit this time and instead, they were replaced with the hacking having a time limit for certain things..."

Save 51 percent on NBA 2K21 for Xbox One. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon just knocked $31 off NBA 2K21 for PS5—it’s down to $60. That's a 51 percent savings! The game features all 30 NBA teams and players, including Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Gordon Hayward and more.

NBA 2K21 has all the gameplay you want, from multi-player online to one-on-one (you versus the game itself). For the first time ever, it features WNBA teams as well, with players like Sue Bird, Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambag and Nneka Ogwumike.

Save 42 percent on Just Dance 2021 for Xbox Series X/S. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon is offering Just Dance 2021 for Xbox Series X/S for just $29, down from $50. That’s a 42 percent savings! Just Dance 2021 comes with 40 songs to get you moving—including “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Adore You” by Harry Styles and “Don't Start Now” by Dua Lipa. The game is designed for up to six players—quarantine fun for the whole family.

"Great variety, some cool moves and many popular artists for the money...They did a great job this season providing variety and songs from different cultures while also delivering great songs from popular artists," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "What really strikes me is that some of the dances have really 'cool' moves that are amazing to watch and which feel good to attempt. One of my favorites is when the coach to Dance Monkey does her turns. Another is when the right coach of Say So reaches over and grabs the left coach. "Rain On Me" is sure to be a favorite!"

Save nearly 40 on Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition for Xbox One. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s time to join a mayhem-fueled thrill ride! In Borderlands 3, you’re tasked with stopping the calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming the ultimate power in the galaxy.

Travel through and discover new worlds and collect a whole boatload of new gadgets along the way. This is the Super Deluxe Edition, which includes a season pass, four campaign DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, a Steelbook case, more loot and power-ups, and much more.

“This game is literally everything you love about Borderlands with a brand new story line, new monsters, and new baddies,” writes a delighted five-star reviewer. “I have been waiting forever for this game. In typical Borderlands fashion you have hilarious side quests, perfect guns, and fun ways to modify your character.”

Save 20 percent on Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for Xbox Series X. (Photo: Amazon)

"Get over here!" On sale for $48 (was $60), Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for Xbox Series X features two games in one: Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. It features an impressive 37 characters with new additions, including Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, Noob Saibot, Mileena and even The Joker and RoboCop. Yes, that RoboCop!

Want more? Check out other Xbox games on sale below:

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

