Xbox Game Pass - latest free games for September 2023

Xbox Game Pass has confirmed even more games covering the end of September and early October, including a big-name superhero game.

Since the announcement of the first batch of September freebies, even further games have dropped on the service and are available now.

Those games are cute multiplayer party game Party Animals (cloud, console), which releases on September 20 and has really caught on with streamers, and co-operative FPS heist sequel Payday 3 (cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) on September 21. It should be noted both games have struggled, at least on PC, with their online modes due to the numbers of players. Hopefully these issues will resolve once things calm down a bit.

Cocoon (console, PC) releases on September 29, serving as a day one release. The concept of a puzzler where you can instantly travel between worlds within other worlds might sound tough to get your head around, but with the lead gameplay designer of the incredibly well-rated Limbo and Inside at the helm, we're sure it will become second nature before too long.

On October 3, subscribers will get to play Gotham Knights (cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC), an action RPG set in a universe where Batman is seemingly dead, and you get to play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. The combat and loot mechanics resulted in unexceptional review scores and sales, but maybe it'll find a new lease of life as part of the subscription.

The same day will also see the day one Game Pass release of The Lamplighter's League (cloud, console, PC). A pulpy adventure with a throwback art style and turn-based combat. Its lighthearted story is complimented by more forgiving gameplay next to something like XCOM.

Meanwhile, September 30 will see the games Beacon Pines, Despot’s Game, Last Call BBS, Moonscars, Outriders, Prodeus, and Weird West leave the service. All of them are currently available on cloud, console and PC, except for the PC-only Last Call BBS.

As a reminder, there are three main versions of Game Pass: one for Xbox, one for PC, and an 'Ultimate' option that covers both platforms and adds streaming options on top.

The cheaper Game Pass Core doesn't give players access to the huge library. It's essentially a rebrand Xbox Live Gold that lets gamers play online and allows access to a selection of 20-ish titles.



