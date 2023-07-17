New Xbox Game Pass Core subscription to replace Xbox Live Gold

The new Game Pass subscription will cost £10 per month or £50 per year (PA Archive)

As it turns out, those rumours of a cheaper Game Pass subscription were true.

Microsoft is indeed introducing a new tier of its gaming service, but instead of just acting as an affordable new option, it will also replace Xbox Live Gold.

For £10 per month or £50 per year, the new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription will offer unlimited access to a smaller library of 25 games — including Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and Grounded — with new titles being added two to three times per year.

That’s a much smaller selection than the line-up on the other tiers, which offer well over 300 games to download, play, and even stream based on the plan.

You’ll also get the usual Xbox Live Gold perks, such as online console multiplayer, deals and discounts.

When will Xbox Live Gold members be moved to Xbox Game Pass Core?

Existing Xbox Live Gold members will be automatically transferred across to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14.

Before the new subscription goes live, Microsoft will end the Games with Gold benefit, which allows Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members free games every month.

As part of the phase-out, you’ll need to grab an Xbox Game Pass subscription to continue playing Xbox One games that you previously downloaded. Meanwhile, Xbox 360 games claimed in the past will be added to your content library.

As with the other Game Pass subscriptions, Microsoft could remove existing titles whenever it wants. For instance, the company has repeatedly removed and restored GTA 5 on its subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Core games

You can view the full list of 19 announced titles that will be available on Game Pass core at launch below. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the six additional games that will round out the list come September 14.