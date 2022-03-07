Xbox Cloud Gaming Will Soon Support Mouse and Keyboard

Microsoft will soon be adding support for mouse and keyboard for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The revelation came from Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann, who spoke about the recent addition of the game to the cloud service. Though you'll be able to stream Flight Simulator, Xbox Cloud Gaming currently only supports controller input, but Neumann says that's about to change.

During a developer Q&A, Neumann said: "the platform team is working on this. I know I can't give a date because it's the platform team. I don't know their dates, but it's coming... I'm hoping it will be done by June or so, but I can’t ever tell.”

Since his response, a Microsoft spokesperson seemingly confirmed the news with The Verge. "The team is experimenting with touch/gyro and is excited to embrace M&K once it’s available on the platform but we have no specific announcements or timing to share at this time," the gaming giant said.

