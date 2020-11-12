Xbox and Call of Duty cause record broadband data use in UK

Internet demand would have been higher had there not been limited supply of the new Xbox consoles

The UK's leading broadband providers say there was record demand on Tuesday.

The activity coincided with the launch of new Xbox consoles - prompting users to download large video games files - as well as several Call of Duty downloads.

BT, Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Vodafone, City Fibre and Zen Internet said they had all coped with the spike.

However, they are set to be tested again when the PlayStation 5 comes to the UK on 19 November.

Factors that may have fed in to Tuesday's figures include:

Activision releasing updates to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone that ranged up to 65 gigabytes in size

pre-loads of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War of up to 130GB, which launches on Friday

an update to Bungie's video game Destiny 2 that was about 65GB, as well as a live event inside the title

the release of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which was 60GB. Even if users bought the game in disc form, they still faced downloading an 8GB "day one update"

various security updates and bug fixes from Microsoft, as part of it regular monthly "patch Tuesday" release

Download dependent

BT said broadband traffic peaked at 18 terabits per second (Tbps) - equivalent to delivering about 1,510 hours of high-definition video every second.

That compared with the previous record of 17.5Tbps it reported on an evening when it had experienced high demand for both streaming football and video games.

"This is comfortably within the network's capacity," said a spokeswoman.

Virgin Media said 108 petabytes of data were consumed via its network - 1PB is equivalent to one billion megabytes (MB) or one million gigabytes (GB).

It said this was 30% higher than its average figure last month, and the busiest it had been since June, when Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 had launched.

TalkTalk said its network traffic spiked at 6.8Tbps.

"It appears that our appetite for data is showing no signs of slowing down during this second lockdown," commented Gary Steen, managing director of technology at the firm.

Zen Internet said its equivalent figure was 11.6% higher than its previous peak, which occurred in October.

"We're looking forward to the PlayStation launch next week - although we cannot accurately predict it, we anticipate the traffic on our network to be higher again," said chief executive Paul Stobart.

City Fibre said Tuesday had been a record day for it too, but added that Wednesday had been even busier as gamers and others continued their downloads.

"We are now having almost daily reminders about the nation's increased reliance on connectivity," said a spokesman.

"Whether that's people playing online with next generation consoles, streaming content, or working from home, demand for capacity is sky-rocketing."

View photos The PlayStation 5 has already launched in some parts of the world, but does not come to the UK until next week More

The BBC has also asked Sky, KCom and the Post Office to share their figures.

Openreach - which provides the network infrastructure to many of the UK's internet service providers - said its traffic had been high but not quite record-breaking.

It told the BBC that 174PB of data was consumed on Tuesday versus a figure of 193PB on 5 August, which was when season five of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare went live.

"This far exceeds what we'd consider a normal Tuesday," added a spokeswoman.

"We're also expecting to see another jump in traffic with the upcoming release of the PS5."