Xavier's Bluiett may reach milestone against Marquette

CINCINNATI -- It has not been a smooth season for Trevon Bluiett, who had bouts of inconsistency while dealing with a minor shoulder issue. But, things are looking up for the Xavier senior guard, who this week was named to the midseason Oscar Robertson watch list.

Bluiett is just 13 points shy of becoming eighth-ranked Xavier's fifth 2,000-point scorer heading into Wednesday night's game against Marquette at Xavier's Cintas Center.

After scoring just 23 points in losses at Providence and Villanova combined, Bluiett has averaged 20.6 points in the past three games.

"I'm still approaching 2,000 points," Musketeers coach and former player Chris Mack quipped about Bluiett's impending achievement. "It shows your consistency. You're a target on everybody's scouting report. A lot of guys can score 1,000 points in four years. He's one of the best shooters in the country."

Wednesday's game will feature some serious Big East Conference firepower, with two of the top four active career scoring leaders on the court in Bluiett and Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey, who already has eclipsed 2,000 career points.

The first meeting between the two schools went down to the wire at the Bradley Center, with Xavier winning 91-87 behind 23 points from Bluiett and 15 from J.P. Macura. The Musketeers won despite Rowsey putting on a shooting clinic, with 31 points and six 3-pointers.

Xavier, however, did a solid job defending the Golden Eagles' leading scorer, Markus Howard, who had 13 points on 6-of-19 shooting. He was 1 of 8 from 3-point range, but averages 21.5 points for the season.

Mack said there will be no surprises on either side this time around.

"Everybody's on the same page," Mack said. "Our problems are Marquette's problems. Familiarity becomes a lot greater the second time through. We have to make the game as difficult as possible for their perimeter players."