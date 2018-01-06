Xavier takes 10-game win streak to Providence

Xavier senior guard J.P. Mercura knows there is more to winning the Big East than being 15-1 and ranked fifth in the country in early January.

"It's really important for us to take every practice the same, and work really hard and stick together," Macura said earlier this week, as his No. 5 Musketeers prepared for a two-game conference road trip that starts in Providence on Saturday.

"I think we took our foot off the gas a little bit two years ago and I think that this group is really going to push each other," Macura said. "And we're going to work together to try and make a run."

The Musketeers have won 10 straight games and equaled their best Big East start with three straight league wins. The No. 5 ranking equals the highest in program history. They are No. 4 in the coaches' poll, No. 2 in the national RPI and are two wins from matching the longest winning streak in the Chris Mack coaching era.

Tuesday night, Xavier defeated Butler, which was coming off an upset of then-No. 1 Villanova. After visiting Providence, the Musketeers move on to Philadelphia and a date with now-No. 3 Villanova.

This league never gets any easier.

Xavier was picked to finish third in the Big East preseason poll. Providence was picked fourth, but has suffered through injury and illness to lose five of their last nine games.

The Friars (10-6, 1-2 Big East) played without Rodney Bullock (stomach illness) and lost at home to Marquette earlier this week -- a 95-90 defeat as Markus Howard scored 52 points in Marquette's overtime win.

"Moving forward from that loss is difficult," said Providence coach Ed Cooley, "but that's what we need to do. That's life in the Big East."

Kyron Cartwright scored a career-high 29 points in that game for Providence but it wasn't enough.