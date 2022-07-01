Xavier Prather explains how he got catfished in the Big Brother Diary Room

Dalton Ross
·6 min read
Leading up to the July 6th season 24 premiere of Big Brother, EW caught up with 12 former U.S. winners from the show with a set of questions designed to have them look back at their time in the house as well what life has been like since leaving it. Our tenth entry is with the most recent champion, who made history along with $750,000. (Also, make sure to check out our Q&As with Eddie McGeeDerrick LevasseurJun SongDan GheeslingIan Terry,  Rachel Reilly, and Will Kirby, and Cody Calafiore, and Jordan Lloyd.)

Xavier Prather made a bold prediction to EW before season 23 of Big Brother began, prognosticating that for the first time ever, a Black contestant would win a non-celebrity edition of the show. Not only was he right, but he ended up being that contestant.

Prather played a smooth and steady game all season — helping to form the most dominant alliance in franchise history in the Cookout (with all six members making the final six). And when he eliminated his biggest competition in Tiffany Mitchell down the stretch, the game was his.

In the tenth entry in our winners series, we caught up with the former Big Brother and future The Challenge: USA contestant, and he explained how the cast was all catfished in the Diary Room and why he wants to shut the Big Brother backdoor.

Xavier Prather Big Brother
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since appearing on Big Brother.

XAVIER PRATHER: Hi, Dalton! Things have been quite the whirlwind since Big Brother season 23 ended. I've been traveling to a lot of places and meeting a lot of people I never thought I'd meet before entering the Big Brother house ("BB House"). I'm still practicing law, modeling, and now even doing some social media influencing as well. Just trying to take advantage of all the things life has to offer. My newest project is The Challenge: USA, premiering on July 6th on CBS!

Besides winning, what is your proudest moment from playing Big Brother?

My proudest moment occurred on Day 65 when all six members of the Cookout alliance made final six. Not only did we ensure that Big Brother season 23 would crown the first Black winner in the show's storied history, we also solidified ourselves as arguably the greatest alliance in the history of Big Brother! It was such a huge accomplishment, and I couldn't have done it without my fellow Cookout members.

What is your biggest regret from your Big Brother experience in terms of anything that happened in the house?

I don't really have any regrets regarding my Big Brother experience. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience from start to finish and got to make a lot of new friends.

What are your thoughts about how you were portrayed on the network episodes of the show?

So, fun fact: I have not watched my season back fully! It's interesting. I thought being a fan of the show I'd be super excited to see what my edit was like, but my desire to watch the show back has been non-existent. I think being in the BB House definitely changes your perspective on the show. From what I've been told, I was edited in a positive light, so I'm extremely thankful for that!

BIG BROTHER
What are your feelings on the Diary Room and the interviews you would do in there?

The Diary Room ("DR") is an interesting place. It's pretty much the only place in the Big Brother house where you can 100 percent be your most authentic self. It's funny, my cast mates and I would discuss some of our favorite interviewers to chat with in the DR, only to find out they weren't who we thought they were (they were using fake names when they spoke to us in the DR). It's like Catfish. We got to meet some of our DR interviewers after finale night only to find out Madea (who you thought you had this deep emotional connection with) is actually Mrs. Doubtfire in real life. Just goes to show there's no end to the deception that goes on in the BB house!

What was it like coming back to regular society after being in the house? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

Truthfully, my adjustment returning to the real world was not that bad. I expected more of a culture shock, but that was far from the case. I think that the only adjustment I really had was forgetting my phone password when I initially came out of the house. I think seeing cameras in the house everyday (and knowing I was on camera 24/7) helped remind me the BB House isn't reality and I maintained that distinction throughout my time in the house.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got out of the house where you regretted going on the show?

I don't regret any parts of my experience on Big Brother. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which resulted in being given a lot of life-changing opportunities, which not only benefit me, but my family as well.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your season?

I still talk with the majority of our cast weekly either via text message, social media, etc. I think our cast as a whole was uncharacteristically close post-season and we all genuinely wish each other the best, even though our communication may have lessened as we've transitioned back to our normal lives.

Big Brother
Do you still watch Big Brother, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

I've watched bits and pieces of Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother Canada season 10, but haven't watched a season through fully since season 22. My favorite season is season 7, the first All-Stars season. There were a lot of heavy hitters on that season, and they all came to play! It was very entertaining to watch.

Who's one player from another Big Brother season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I'd play with Danielle Reyes. I think she's an absolutely brilliant game player and would love to see what we could accomplish working together.

If you could make one change to any aspect of Big Brother, what would it be and why?

I think all Houseguests should be permitted to play in the Veto competition each week. A lot of potentially great Big Brother players have been eliminated due to the "backdoor" strategy. I think it would be interesting to see how the social dynamics and overall strategy of gameplay would change. It could usher in a whole new era of Big Brother.

What did you do with your prize money from winning the game?

Began a college fund for my nephew, paid off my student loan debt, bought some gifts for my family and friends, traveled, and invested/saved.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

This is probably the question I get asked the most since leaving Big Brother. If I were to answer this today (which you are asking me today) I would likely say no. I think the most likely scenario where I return to play Big Brother would be on an All-Winners season. However, I would be more than happy to host a competition or host the jury roundtable (assuming Dr. Will is no longer assuming that position).

