Xavier looks to continue fast start vs. DePaul

CINCINNATI -- On the surface, everything appears rosy for sixth-ranked Xavier, which is off to one of the best starts in school history.

The Musketeers are 13-1 and have won eight straight games, including this past week at Northern Iowa and Marquette. The 13 wins equal Xavier's most through 14 games.

But, head coach Chris Mack always is looking for areas to improve. The Musketeers are prone to defensive lapses and they go through spells where they don't take care of the ball. In Wednesday's 91-87 win over Marquette, Xavier was bested on the offensive boards 12-9, and outscored 18-7 on second-chance points.

In the physical Big East Conference, the Musketeers can't be timid when it comes to crashing the boards, particularly on the offensive end.

"We need to be a better offensive rebounding team," Mack said, following the win over Marquette. "I think sometimes our guys assume too much that the shot's going in. We have to be better."

Xavier (13-1, 1-0 Big East) ranks second in the conference in rebounding margin, but is second from the bottom in offensive rebounding. It's something the Musketeers can begin to focus on Saturday when they host DePaul (7-6, 0-1) at Cintas Center.

"We're not as good of a rebounding team as, maybe, we've been over the last two or three years," said Mack. "but it doesn't mean we can't be."

Mack gets the benefit of the doubt. His teams typically are much improved by March and this group of Musketeers already owns wins over Baylor, Cincinnati, and Wisconsin on its resume. As of Thursday, Xavier was No. 2 in the RPI behind Duke, with a schedule strength that was ranked 11th.

After a smattering of injuries around the holidays, Xavier entered Big East play with a healthy roster.

Trevon Bluiett is firing on all cylinders, now averaging 20 points to lead the team. He had 23 in the win over Marquette. But, the most impressive recent stretch of any Musketeers player has been that of graduate transfer Kerem Kanter, who, after a slow start to his Xavier career, has scored in double figures in four of the past seven games.