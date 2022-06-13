Xavier Becerra isolating in Sacramento after testing positive for COVID-19 during LA summit

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive Monday for COVID-19 in Sacramento, the secretary’s second infection in a month.

Last week, the secretary was in Los Angeles at the Summit of Americas, alongside a slate of officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden. In a statement, Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim wrote that Becerra and his office are following CDC guidelines.

“He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms,” Lovenheim wrote. “He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation.”

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was also present at the summit, announced that he had contracted the virus. Trudeau was not considered a close contact of the president; according to Lovenheim, the secretary also was not a close contact of Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Becerra had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18 during his trip to Germany, where he was attended the G-7 health summit.

“The secretary remains engaged with the duties of his office from isolation, and is eager to return to in-person meetings, as quickly as possible,” she added.

Before serving as Health and Human Services secretary, Becerra was California’s Attorney General.