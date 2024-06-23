Xavi Simons provides update on his future amid Manchester United transfer links

Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons says he will not decide on his future until after the European Championship as Manchester United continue to be linked.

Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig where he managed an impressive 25 goal contributions (10 goals and 15 assists).

After impressing in Germany, Simons is attracting attention but it remains to be seen if PSG will accept a permanent offer or if they only want to listen to loan offers.

Leipzig are keen to bring him back and Bayern Munich have been linked too, so there is no shortage of interest in Simons’ signature.

Simons spoke to reporters after full-time in the Netherlands’ goalless draw with France on Friday. He said (via Manchester Evening News): “I was happy in Paris. I was in Leipzig this year, we’ll see after the Euro. I also see that the supporters always wish me the best and that’s good.”

Simons was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet against France after VAR overruled a goal of his for offside. It was a controversial decision that resulted in plenty of debate.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been touted as admirers. Simons still has three years left on his contract at PSG, having returned to the club via a buy-back option from PSV Eindhoven last summer.

The PSG playmaker will be in action again when the Netherlands face Austria on Tuesday.

