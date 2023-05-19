Who Is Xander Schauffele's Wife? All About Maya Lowe

Professional golfer Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe first met at college in 2014

Xander Schauffele has known his wife, Maya Lowe, since college.

The couple met in 2014 and got married seven years later. “It's been a long time coming," the professional golfer said in a press conference shortly after the nuptials. "We’ve been together for quite some time and decided to make it public. We're very happy."

San Diego-born Schauffele, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, has been a professional golfer since 2015. He comes from a sporting family too — his father, Stefan, is his swing coach and was set to represent Germany in the heptathlon at the Olympics before a car accident left him blind in one eye, The New York Times reported.

Despite his busy career, he always makes time for his wife. “I never thought I could play golf at a high level and care about someone else besides myself,” he told Golf in 2021. “But it’s pretty special to care for someone else that way, and to have that someone care for you.”

So who is Xander Schauffele’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Maya Lowe and her relationship with the golfer.

She met Schauffele at college in 2014

Schauffele met his future wife Lowe while they were both students at San Diego State University in 2014.

In March 2015, Schauffele posted a picture of the couple on Instagram with the caption, “One year with this amazing girl, could not be happier."



She married Schauffele in 2021

The couple got married in July 2021 at their home in Las Vegas. According to Golf, Schauffele and Lowe kept the ceremony intimate, with only eight family members, one officiant and their two dogs in attendance.

After their wedding, Schauffele shared an Instagram photo of them as bride and groom with their dogs. “My best friend, my wife,” he wrote.

The PGA Tour player also told Golf of his wedding day, “Normally, I have a superpower when it comes to crying, but that day? Absolute waterworks.”

Their nuptials came about six months after Schauffele proposed in Maui, Hawaii. “I am so grateful to be by the ocean again this time of the year,” Lowe wrote on Instagram in 2023 alongside two photos of the couple on the island. “The first photo was taken earlier today and the second was taken when Xander proposed two years ago. The ocean is our happy place.”

She has visited Japan with Schauffele

According to The New York Times, Schauffele has several relatives who live near Tokyo — his mother, Ping-Yi Chen, was born in Taiwan and raised in Japan — and Lowe has traveled with her husband to the country.

In October 2022, Schauffele posted a picture of the couple together on the island of Miyakojima on Instagram. A few days earlier, he shared photos of himself and his wife with some of his relatives.

"Time well spent in Japan with family and friends 😊," he captioned the post.



She didn't know much about golf before meeting Schauffele

According to his 2021 profile with Golf, his wife didn't grow up watching the sport — and Lowe didn't know he was a golfer when she met her future husband!

“I’ve gotten the lingo down,” she told her husband after the 2021 Ryder Cup, to which Schauffele later replied, “We’re getting there."



She has a role in the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation

A former healthcare administrator, Lowe now works with the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation. Per Schauffele’s website, the foundation focuses on both youth golf and “environmental protection and sustainable practices."

“Through funding and grants, the Xander Schauffele Foundation is committed to making a difference in the world,” the website continues.

In July 2022, Lowe announced on Instagram that she was taking on a more "active role" in her husband's foundation and was "[looking] forward to making an impact."

She has two dogs with Schauffele

The couple share two dogs, including a French bulldog — Chewie — who they brought home in 2019. On Christmas Day that year, Schauffele posted a photo of himself with Lowe and their French bulldog on Instagram, writing, “Meet the newest addition to our family 🐶 Happy Holidays everyone!"

Both Schauffele and Lowe often share photos of their dogs on social media. In October 2022, Lowe shared a video of Chewie with the caption, “My little house hippo,” on Instagram, while Schauffele celebrated National Dog Day in August 2022 by sharing a picture of himself with Chewie and their other dog, Momo, on Instagram.

She supports her husband’s golf career

Lowe is constantly supporting husband’s career — especially on social media. After Schauffele helped the USA win the 14th Presidents Cup in September 2022, she posted pictures from the occasion on Instagram with the caption, “What a week it was."

She also caddied for her husband at the Masters' Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Georgia.

"Glad to have this one on the bag for the Par 3 contest,” Schauffele captioned a picture taken at the event on Instagram.

She's close friends with Patrick Cantlay's fiancée Nikki Guidish

In September 2022, Schauffele and Lowe joined Cantlay and Guidish on a trip to Napa Valley, California, which also happened to be when Cantlay and Guidish got engaged.

"Xander and I are so happy for you both, and glad we got to celebrate your special moment," Lowe captioned a series of photos from the trip.

Later that month, Lowe and Guidish supported their significant others at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The two met former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at the tournament and posed for a photo near a tee box.

