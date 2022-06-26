Xander Schauffele wins Travelers Championship after Sahith Theegala slips

Xander Schauffele nearly let a three-shot lead slip away from him on Sunday afternoon.

Yet thanks to a clutch finish on the 18th, and a bit of help from the group ahead of him, Schauffele picked up his second win of the season at the Travelers Championship.

Schauffele, who entered the day with a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, posted a final-round 68 to take the win in Connecticut. He’s now won six times on the PGA Tour and twice this season, following his victory at the Zurich Classic.

Rookie Sahith Theegala took the solo lead after a clutch birdie on No. 17, which marked his third in five holes. Yet after landing in the fairway bunker on the final hole, Theegala’s struggles kicked in.

Theegala’s first attempt out of the bunker went nowhere, as he was pressed right up against the lip.

He then had a near identical shot, which he chipped out well short of the green before chipping it on. He nearly got his bogey to fall, but it just barely lipped out — which left him with a double bogey and one back of Schauffele.

Schauffele, meanwhile, had hit a perfect drive on the final hole right behind him. He then stuck his approach just a few feet from the cup, which set up his final birdie of the day to take the two-shot win.

Schauffele ended the week at 19-under after his 2-under 68 on Sunday. He's now won for the first time in five tries in his career after holding a 54-hole lead.

Theegala finished two back with J.T. Poston. Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen finished in fourth at 15-under on the week.

Lexi Thompson blows lead at Women’s PGA

Lexi Thompson was in the perfect position to take home her first major in nearly a decade on Sunday afternoon.

Yet Thompson fell apart in the final stretch at Congressional Country Club, where she bogeyed four of her last seven to drop behind In Gee Chun and take a tie for second at the Women's PGA Championship.

Thompson, after making birdie on two of her first three holes of the day, missed a simple two-foot par putt on the 14th. She then stumbled hard around the green at the 16th, and grabbed her second bogey in three holes.

She bogeyed 17, too, which dropped her one back.

While she put herself in a good spot on the 18th, hitting a clutch approach shot just about 10 feet from the cup, she missed the putt. Chun saved par on the 18th herself, which gave her the one-shot wire-to-wire victory.

Chun opened the week with an 8-under 64, and finished at 5-under on the tournament to grab her third major win. The victory was her first on the LPGA since 2018.

Thompson, who declined to speak to the media after her round, ended the day with a 1-over 73 and tied with Minjee Lee. The 27-year-old, who is currently No. 6 in the Rolex Rankings, has 11 career wins on the LPGA, but she hasn’t won since the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2019.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Lexi Thompson
Lexi Thompson let a two-shot lead slip away Sunday at the Women's PGA Championship. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
