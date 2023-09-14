Xander Schauffele: It will take 'nothing special' for USA to win Ryder Cup

Xander Schauffele oozed confidence when quizzed about the impending Ryder Cup - USA Today/John David Mercer

Xander Schauffele might already have written Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team speech. The reigning Olympic champion has declared that it will take “nothing special” for Team USA to win in Rome in two weeks’ time, despite the Americans not prevailing on European soil for 30 years.

Donald can hardly have believed his ears – or his luck – when informed about Schauffele’s comments to the best-known publication in the US.

When asked by Sports Illustrated what would be needed to end the drought at the Marco Simone Country Club, Schauffele replied: “Nothing special. It may sound weird, but we didn’t do anything special at Whistling Straits. All the boys who were [in Wisconsin for the 19-9 victory two years ago] there are aware of that…. We’ll stick behind our stats, our team leaders and our captains and go do our thing.

Schauffele, the world No 6, did not stop as he indulged in what Americans are wont to call “trash talk”. As well as dismissing the three-decade shortfall – “people told me we haven’t won since before I was born and I think that’s great, because I don’t really care” – he all but accused Donald of already embarking in skulduggery.

Schauffele was one of three players who did not travel with US captain Zach Johnson to the Italian capital late last week for a scouting mission – the 29-year-old had a ‘previous commitment’ – but he still felt able to discuss the course set-up.

After relating that his team-mates termed the rough as “brutal”, he developed a conspiracy theory. “I’m sure the Europeans tried to trick it up [the course] a little bit for our boys that went there to practice,” he said. “I’m sure it’ll look different when we’re there come tournament time.”

Of course, Donald will welcome these daft statements, just as cheerily as he did the fine play of rookie wildcard Ludvig Aberg in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday.

A day after Rory McIlroy announced himself as “at the front” of the Aberg “bandwagon”, the 23-year-old outscored both the world No 2 and Viktor Hovland, the recently crowned FedEx Cup champion.

With the eyes of the golfing world fixed upon him, Aberg rose to the occasion at Wentworth - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Aberg only turned professional in June but re-emphasised his staggering quality with a four-under-par 68. Meanwhile, Hovland shot a 69 and McIlroy a level-par 72.

Aberg made five consecutive birdies from the 11th and also birdied the last after running up a double-bogey seven on the 17th. “I was very nervous this morning, it would have been weird if I wasn’t and there were a lot more people following me around than usual,” Aberg said. “But playing with Rory and Viktor was a lot of fun. I am proud of the way I handled that.”

Aberg is four off the pace set by Dane Marcus Helligkilde, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick leading the Ryder Cup contingent - the entire dozen is at the famous Surrey layout - two behind in a tie for second with Scotland’s Richie Ramsay.