Xander Schauffele on Masters scripting, playing soccer during majors, and why he still drives a "scuffed-up" Camry

Despite residing in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking since winning the first PGA Tour event of 2019, Xander Schauffele's Masters odds (40-to-1 at Westgate Las Vegas Superbook) haven't quite caught up. But that's exactly how the young star likes it.

Trained by his father to develop an underdog mentality growing up, Schauffele, 25, is still happy to play that role even as he quickly piles up wins (four in less than three full seasons on the PGA Tour) and high finishes in major championships (three top sixes in seven career starts). Clearly, he also relishes the opportunity of proving himself in golf's biggest events.

Schauffele joined me on the Golf Digest Podcast ahead of this year's Masters to discuss how he's been able to play his best under the most intense pressure, including becoming the first rookie to win the Tour Championship in 2017. He also talked about going through the Masters scripting process, playing soccer during majors, his upcoming second crack at Augusta National, and why he still drives around a "scuffed-up" Toyota Camry.

Plus, Sam Weinman, Ryan Herrington, Joel Beall, and I break down the most intriguing storylines ahead of the Masters, and offer our picks to slip on the green jacket. Please have a listen.