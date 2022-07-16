Xanadu Annual and General Meeting Results

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company held May 17, 2022. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management of the Company were duly authorized and approved, including:

 

 

 

 

 

(i)

 

Re-election of Mr Michele Muscillo as director;

 

(ii)

 

Remuneration Report;

 

(iii)

 

Ratification of prior issuance of shares on March 1, 2022; and

 

(iv)

 

Grant of options to Mr Colin Moorhead.

 

 

 

 

Further details on the matters voted upon at the Meeting can be found in the Company’s Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated April 20, 2022, which are accessible under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai Project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

 

 

 

Colin Moorhead

 

Spencer Cole

Managing Director

 

Chief Financial Officer

E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com

 

E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com

M: +61 2 8280 7497

 

 


