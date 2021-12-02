X4 Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Seminar “Understanding Primary Immunodeficiencies” to Highlight Broadening Market Opportunities for Mavorixafor

Company to present new clinical data supporting the expanded potential use of mavorixafor to treat a broad array of immunodeficiencies as well as new insights into WHIM syndrome



Guest speakers include thought leaders with expertise in the research and

treatment of rare immunodeficiencies

Webcast to take place following ASH Annual Meeting on December 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit people with immune system dysfunction, today announced that it will host a virtual seminar “Understanding Primary Immunodeficiencies” on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss new clinical data on mavorixafor, X4’s late-stage clinical candidate, and new research data being presented at the upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. As previously announced, X4 will be hosting four poster presentations at ASH, which is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, and virtually December 11-14, 2021.

The event will feature presentations from X4 senior management and the following thought leaders, experts in the research and treatment of rare immunodeficiencies:

Neal Sondheimer, M.D., Ph.D., clinical and research geneticist at the University of Toronto and Head of Metabolic Medicine at SickKids Hospital. His clinical work focuses on inherited metabolic disorders, while his research focuses on rare disease discovery and the impact of sequence variation in the mitochondrial genome on disease presentation.

Theresa Tarrant, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Rheumatology, and Immunology at the Duke University School of Medicine, where she focuses on understanding why and how autoimmunity and immune deficiency disorders develop. A practicing clinician, her research investigates immune targets that may either impact the development of immune disease or help identify new therapies for patients.

Webcast Details

X4 Virtual Seminar “Understanding Primary Immunodeficiencies”

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Link to webcast

A live webcast will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days. Participants may also access the audio portion of the presentation by dialing (866) 721-7655 in the US, or (409) 216-0009 internationally, citing the following conference ID: 6995899.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of novel therapies to benefit people with immune system dysfunction. The company’s lead candidate is mavorixafor, a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. Due to mavorixafor’s ability to antagonize CXCR4 and improve the healthy maturation and trafficking of white blood cells, X4 believes that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) and certain types of cancer. Mavorixafor has already demonstrated clinical potential in a Phase 2 trial in people with WHIM syndrome, a rare PID. Its efficacy and safety continue to be evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in WHIM (fully enrolled) and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – one, as monotherapy in people with Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN) and other chronic neutropenia conditions, and another in combination with ibrutinib in people with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare B-cell lymphoma. X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, to discover and develop additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

