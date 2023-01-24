X-ray age checks to be rapidly introduced after killer asylum seeker posed as child

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai - PA

X-ray age checks on migrants will be rapidly introduced to identify adults falsely claiming to be children, a Home Office minister has pledged after an Afghan double killer sneaked into Britain.

Chris Philp said the way that Afghan Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai exploited loopholes to enter the UK posing as a 14-year-old was a “very, very powerful illustration” of the need to reform age checks on migrants.

He said the Government would be “quickly” introducing X-ray and other scientific age checks to stop adult migrants claiming to be children to boost their asylum chances.

Abdulrahimzai claimed to be five years younger than he really was in order to enter the UK on a ferry from France in 2019 before going on to murder an aspiring Royal Marine. He stabbed Thomas Roberts to death during a row over an e-scooter in Bournemouth, Dorset, in March 2022.

Despite having had an asylum application rejected in Norway just weeks earlier, he was granted permission to stay in the UK in December 2019 after claiming to be an unaccompanied child fleeing the Taliban. He was placed with a female foster carer and even awarded a place at a local secondary school.

But there are now calls for an inquiry into the case, after it emerged that he had lied about his age and was actually an adult who had gunned down two fellow migrants with a Kalashnikov rifle in Serbia on his way to the UK.

'Robust, tougher age assessments'

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Philp said the case illustrated why the Government was right to reform the immigration system with tougher laws that will see migrants entering illegally detained and removed back to their home country or a third state, like Rwanda, where they can claim asylum.

“He posed as 14 and together with immigration lawyers strung the process for years before it was discovered he was an adult. It demonstrates why we need more robust, tougher age assessment methods,” said Mr Philp.

“At the moment, age assessments are done by a social worker interviewer. What we need to introduce are scientific age assessment methods used in other European countries including X-rays of bones like the wrist.

“The immigration minister will be pretty quickly introducing those scientific physical age assessment techniques…This case is a very, very powerful illustration of why we need to do this.”

Abdulrahimzai claimed he was 14 years old when he arrived in Poole on a ferry from Cherbourg in France in December 2019 as an unaccompanied migrant without any documents - even though subsequent tests revealed him to be five years older.

Home Office guidance at the time stipulated that he could only be treated as an adult if his physical appearance and demeanour “strongly suggested” he was 25 or over.

It is believed that immigration officials did not accept his claimed age of 14 but, under the rules, had to give him the benefit of the doubt and allow him to be treated as a child until a more thorough “Merton” test of his age could be carried out by expert social workers.

'Abuse of the immigration system'

Sources said Abdulrahimza dragged out the process and “messed around” officials by failing to attend interviews and delaying the submission of his statement of evidence to support his asylum claim.

It is understood a Merton test was only carried out in February 2022, more than two years after his arrival in England and just a month before he murdered Tom Roberts. It judged his age to be 21, five years older than he was claiming and showing he had been an adult all along.

One source said: “We won’t tolerate abuse of the immigration system and we are looking to clamp down on it.”

Last year Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, unveiled the first change to the system by reducing the age threshold from 25 to 18.

It followed a successful supreme court case brought by the Home Office that overturned a 2019 Appeal Court ruling that its previous 18-year-old threshold was unlawful because it failed to ensure that children were not mistakenly treated as adults.

Ministers are now also proposing to introduce bone and teeth X-rays and scans to force migrants to prove their age and stop adults claiming to be children to boost their asylum chances.

A Home Office source said: “This is a shocking case and our thoughts are with Tom Roberts’ family and friends. It’s this government’s aim to bring in laws so that we can swiftly remove those who come to this country illegally.”

A new immigration bill is being drawn up by Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman that will mean migrants arriving in the UK illegally will be detained and automatically deported back to their home country or a third nation, like Rwanda, where they will be able to claim asylum.