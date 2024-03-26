‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To 4M Views On Disney+

Disney has shared some audience data for X-Men ’97.

The first two episodes of the Disney+ series launched on March 20. According to the company, it is now the most viewed full-length animated series premiere on the streamer since What If…? Season 1.

The premiere episode alone has driven 4M views globally through its first 5 days, Disney says.

Disney defines a view as hours viewed divided by runtime. Each episode of X-Men ’97 is about 30 minutes long.

Also, views across all 5 seasons of the original 1992 X-Men animated series increased by 522% since the X-Men ’97 trailer launched on February 15.

X-Men ’97 is a revival of the classic ’90s animated series. Written by Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

