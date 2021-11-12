‘X-Men ’97': 1990s Marvel Animated Series Gets 2023 Revival on Disney+ (Exclusive)

The 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series” is getting a revival on Disney+ with a premiere sometime 2023, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Currently called “X-Men ’97,” the revival will pick up where the classic show left off, with several cast members from “X-Men: The Animated Series” are returning; some will reprise their original roles and others will step into entirely new roles.

Returning cast members include: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court.

“X-Men ‘97” is also welcoming a number of new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio.

Head writer and executive producer on the series is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.

Consulting on the new series are “X-Men: The Animated Series” writers Eric and Julia Lewald, and director Larry Houston.

The original “X-Men: The Animated Series” consisted of 76 episodes that aired across fives seasons between 1992 and 1997. It is currently available on Disney+. The animated series is credited for introducing the Marvel comic team to a mainstream audience, which arguably helped set it up for its 2000 live-action film. That film, starring Patrick Stewart and a then-unknown Hugh Jackman, started the early days of the superhero boom.

Houston first spoke about a possible revival in a 2019 report in The Hollywood Reporter, which said that the creative team was putting together a pitch to continue where the series left off.