X.Labs Announces FEEVR PreCheck for Expedited Temperature Screening.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May, 13, 2020 / X.Labs, (https://xlabs.tech/) a company dedicated to creating innovative public safety detection technologies that enhance safety and security is proud to announce the first of many expansions to the FEEVR product line called, FEEVR Pre-Check, an app-based system that integrates with access control to make the health and safety screening process faster and more manageable for facility security administrators.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of non-essential workplaces, schools and public venues, businesses and organizations are quickly adopting health and safety screening policies and procedures to prepare for the re-opening of their buildings. X.Labs recently introduced FEEVR in response to the need for an efficient, effective elevated body temperature detection device that allows the operator to screen for elevated body temperatures in a crowd from a safe distance with no human contact necessary in order to minimize risk of spreading infectious disease such as COVID-19.

The FEEVR PreCheck smart thermometer combined with the FEEVR PreCheck app will allow individuals to log their own temperature, which will allow for a safe 2 hour "green zone" to enter their office buildings, event venues, hotel, sport arenas, places of worship etc.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Furthermore, FEEVR PreCheck will have the capability to connect your COVID19 test results in order to generate a travel certificate which may be required by airlines, cruise ships and other tourism related industries during and potentially post this global pandemic.

"Just like 9/11 changed airport security forever, COVID-19 will forever change the way businesses take precautionary measures for the health and safety of their employees and their customers," said Todd Dunphy, COO of X.Labs. "We care deeply about saving lives and we are continuously striving towards fine tuning our FEEVR product for optimal use with additions like Pre-Check, regular updates to our app, and professional services to help implement back-to-work policies for our customers."

Story continues

Thousands of FEEVR devices have been sold since its introduction to the market in March of 2020, helping many retailers open as well as distribution centers and helping many sports teams and corporations prepare for re-opening in a way that maintains the health and safety of their workforce, fans and visitors.-- for more info on FEEVR, please visit: https://FEEVR.tech/

Contact

Giovanni Ferro

Info@feevr.tech

SOURCE: FEEVR





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589748/XLabs-Announces-FEEVR-PreCheck-for-Expedited-Temperature-Screening



