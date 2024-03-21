‘The X-Files’ Creator Chris Carter, Star Joel McHale to Kick Off the Action Station Initiative in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

The team behind the London Action Festival is launching The Action Station, a series of live events designed to showcase the best of film, TV and the art of visual storytelling.

The inaugural event, in New York City, will celebrate 30 years of “The X-Files.” Guests include “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter and filmmakers Lauren Krattiger and Carly Blake who will screen their new documentary “X Fan Retrospective.” With some 100 cast and crew interviews, “X Fan Retrospective” is a comprehensive exploration of the show’s influence, featuring insights and stories from the creators, actors, crew and fans worldwide.

Joining them will be actor and comedian Joel McHale, who starred in the show’s 2016 revival and is himself a passionate fan. Together, they will examine the impact “The X-Files” has had on the pop culture landscape and the enduring impression it has left on its devoted fanbase.

Carter said: “It’s mind bending to think we did something 30 years ago that’s as relevant today in our conspiracy obsessed culture as it was when the show first caught fire in 1993.”

McHale added: “’The X-Files’ is simply one of the greatest shows ever made ever. If anyone has a problem with that, I will fight them. Believe me when I was asked to guest star on the show I thought I was being pranked. I couldn’t believe how lucky I was. The ‘X Fan Retrospective’ documentary is a captivating journey through the beloved world of ‘The X-Files,’ and I am looking forward to being part of the celebration in NYC.”

The London Action Festival was launched in 2022 by Julian Alcantara and Ron Fogelman and has had two successful editions so far, incorporating screenings, masterclasses and live events. The duo have combined again for The Action Station.

Alcantara said: “We eagerly anticipate our first NYC event, fueled by the tremendous response garnered from both editions of the London Action Festival. The positive feedback extends not only from our appreciative audiences, who value our blend of entertainment and information, but also from the content providers across the industry who have shown incredible support for our events.”

Fogelman added: “Launching The Action Station with a NYC event honoring a cultural phenomenon, featuring the extraordinary documentary, and having the participation of legendary creator Chris Carter in the event, marks a truly special beginning. We’re hard at work to craft an unforgettable night, and capture the spirit of the show and its dedicated fandom.”

The Action Station “The X-Files” event will take place May 3 at SVA Theatre in New York City.

