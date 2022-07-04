X Factor winner Alexandra Burke gives birth to first child with West Ham footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke has confirmed that she has given birth to her first child (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Alexandra Burke has revealed that she has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Darren Randolph.

The 33-year-old former X Factor winner-turned-West End star confirmed the happy news on social media on Monday.

Taking to social media, Burke gave fans a first glimpse of the new addition by sharing an adorable picture of their feet.

“Welcome to the world our little grape,” she wrote alongside the snap. “We already love you more than words can say.”

The Bad Boys singer’s celebrity friends rushed to congratulate her in the comments section.

Leading the tributes was JLS star Oritsé Williams, who competed against Burke in the 2008 series of the ITV singing competition.

“Congrats Al,” he penned, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Congratulations mama, all the best,” wrote Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse along with a red heart emoji.

“Congratulations to you both,” added singer Dionne Bromfield.