The X Factor star Wagner deletes OnlyFans account after just four days

Former The X Factor star Wagner has deleted his OnlyFans account just four days after opening it.

The singer, real name Wagner Fiuza-Carrilho, had announced last week that he was joining the content subscription service, which is often used as a means of monetising pornographic images and videos.

He began charging fans a subscription fee of $9.99 (£8) per month, promising that he would be sharing new music on the platform and would “be the human ‘sex bomb’”.

However, just days after launching the venture, the 66-year-old announced that he would be deleting the page, suggesting that his intentions had been misconstrued.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote: “I am going to delete my OnlyFans page because a lot of people were getting me wrong, thinking I was going to show sexual content there.

“That was never my intention: I just wanted to motivate you to look after yourselves and have a fit body, and I wanted to entertain you singing funny songs in a censorship free platform. Sorry...”

Wagner rose to fame on the seventh series of ITV reality competition The X Factor in 2010, eventually finishing in sixth place.

Wagner (Getty Images)

In January, former X Factor judge Cheryl opened up about the possibility of a revival series, after the show was cancelled in 2021.

“I don’t know if the public want it anymore,” she said.

Alluding to the current proliferation of streaming services, she continued: “It’s not the same as when everyone was gathered on the sofa on Saturday because X Factor was the biggest thing on TV. So, ‘I don’t know’ is the answer, but the public would have... it would have to be what they want.”