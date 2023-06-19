'X Factor' Star Tom Mann Reflects 1 Year Later on the 'Unbearable Pain' of Losing Fiancée on Wedding Day

The singer is still grieving his late love Dani Hampson, recalling how he "put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you 'I do'" but "ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room"

Tom Mann took a moment to honor his late fiancée Dani Hampson on the one-year anniversary of her death.

In an emotional message shared to Instagram on Sunday, the 29-year-old X Factor alum paid tribute to Hampson, who tragically died on their wedding day last June.

"1 year, somehow," Mann captioned a photo of Dani and their son Bowie, 20 months. "1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do'. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room."

The singer continued, "1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat. It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come. 1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time. No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don't know why you couldn't stay."

"Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you. He will know your love & light over your loss," he concluded. "I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you."

Mann and Hampson originally intended to marry in August 2020, but had to delay the ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In an Instagram post announcing his fiancée's death, Mann revealed she had passed away in the early morning of June 18.



"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," James wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Hampson and Bowie at the time. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."



"We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he continued. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."



