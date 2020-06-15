X Factor star Misha B accuses the show of creating bullying storyline that left her suicidal

Photo credit: Shutterstock

The X Factor contestant Misha B has claimed the show created a bullying storyline for her that caused her to have suicidal thoughts.

The singer appeared on the ITV show in 2011 at the age of 19, and was a favourite to win until she was accused of being a bully during a live show.

While getting feedback from the judges after her performance, both Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh accused her of being mean to other contestants backstage.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Speaking about the incident in an hour-long Instagram video, Misha said she wanted to "honour the Black woman that she is".

Misha was called 'over-confident and feisty' by Louis and Tulisa, and said: "These judges spent about 1% time with me and their contestants, apart from Gary [Barlow] and Kelly [Rowland].

"My understanding is you've created this whole narrative of me being over confident, because you are Black and Black girls are not supposed to be confident," she said.

"'You look like a younger Tina Turner, you look like a younger Chaka Khan', why can't I just look like me? Why is it always a comparison for Black women?"

Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images

Following the interaction, Misha said that she sat on the coach alone on the journey back to the shared house.

"I remember thinking of ways to end my own life, ways I could end the pain," she said.

Misha also claims that other contestants, including winners Little Mix, were told that she had been talking about them, which she strongly denies.

"Before I went on to the live show, they proposed to change my name to Misha B," she added.

"Little did I know, this was to play into their corrupted agenda for the 'Misha Bully' they had already orchestrated for this."

Photo credit: ITV

Digital Spy has reached out to The X Factor for comment.

Misha said she started having therapy in 2012, and is still receiving it now.

Judge Gary Barlow opened up about the incident in his book A Better Me.

"About half an hour before the show goes live, the producers would come in and they'd go, 'Oh my God. That Misha. She's a bully. Can't believe it. She is such a bully. In fact, you know what? You should say it. You should say it on air. She's bullied everyone all week,'" he wrote.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

