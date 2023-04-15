X Factor star Cher Lloyd pregnant with second child

Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

The X Factor singer Cher Lloyd is going to be a mum for the second time.

Married to Craig Monk, whom she welcomed daughter Delilah-Rae with five years ago, the reality TV star announced this magical news on Instagram earlier in the week.

In her homemade clip, a pair of hands conceal a sonogram placed on top of a baby outfit – Lloyd wrote beside it: "Baby number 2, we can't wait to meet you".

The comment section was soon drenched in well-wishes.

Fellow X Factor contestant Katie Waissel's message read: "Oh my goodness Cher! A huge congratulations to you and your beautiful family! You are all making me broody over here."

"Congrats!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world, I bet Delilah is excited to be a big sis", "Omg I'm so happy for you @cherlloyd congratulations my sweetie xxx" and "Congratulations to you and your family," posted another three users.

This comes after the 'Swagger Jagger' sensation claimed that the top brass of a record label once requested that she partake in a fake celebrity relationship.

"They gave me a few suggestions but it was just a crazy thing to ask. Sadly it still happens. That's still happening in this day and age — that it's still OK to try to make a young girl do something like that," Lloyd revealed back in 2020.

"I am never going to be that girl, I was never going to be that girl. I write music, I release music and I don't have the hidden agendas. It's not my thing to do a publicity stunt, it's messy, I'm not interested. Plus, I was married."



