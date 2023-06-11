X Factor’s Katie Waissel claims she was ‘ridiculed’ by show staff

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Former The X Factor star Katie Waissel has claimed that she was ‘ridiculed’ by show staff.

Waissel, who appeared in the singing contest back in 2010 alongside One Direction, claims she was "completely ridiculed" in email exchanges between staff when she was at "her lowest point", according to the BBC .

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During a live Twitter space, which is now available as a recording , Waissel was joined by fellow 2010 contestant Rebecca Ferguson, where she called for better mental health support for contestants.

"It's so important for anybody that is navigating, whatever they're navigating, that you have the right mental health support, and love, and guidance to hold your hand through it because it is an emotional rollercoaster," she said.

Ferdaus Shamim - Getty Images

Related: X Factor star claims ITV "refused" to investigate treatment of contestants



Via the BBC , Waissel also read out a series of emails she claimed she had obtained through a GDPR request to ITV and X Factor production companies.

In the emails, Waissel alleges that staff were aware of her declining health after she suffered a series of panic attacks and even collapsed during a shopping trip.

According to Waissel, the emails reveal how her parents were contacted to convince her to see a doctor instead of sending her home.

"I wanted to go home. It was absolutely awful," she said of the ordeal.

[/image]

Thank you to all who joined yesterday. To those who listened, to those who spoke, to all that care, and to all who so passionately stand by and fight for the break in the cycle that is long overdue.



For those that missed it, the space was recorded and is now available for catch… https://t.co/que43O9SmP — Katie Waissel (@katiewaissel24) June 8, 2023

Related: X Factor star Cher Lloyd pregnant with second child

A spokesperson for X Factor told the BBC: "Duty of care is of the utmost importance to us, and we always take contributor welfare extremely seriously.

"During the 2010 series of The X Factor, there were robust measures in place to ensure everyone involved in the making of the programme was supported throughout their experience and beyond including a dedicated welfare team made up of psychologists, doctors, welfare producers and independent legal and management advisors with no time limit on aftercare once the show had aired.

"These measures were under constant review, and we have always been proactive in adapting and updating them for future series to reflect the requirements of the show."



This comes after fellow X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson's recent claims that ITV allegedly "refused" a request to investigate mistreatment allegations towards contestants on reality shows.

You Might Also Like