Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries

Ella Lee, Erin Mansfield and David Jackson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Former President Donald Trump's tour of political vengeance will make a stop in Wyoming on Tuesday to try to unseat his biggest critic in the Republican Party.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., faces a Trump-backed challenger who is widely projected to defeat the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's role in fueling it.

While some Republicans have stood up to Trump – 10 in the House voted for his second impeachment – none has taken him on as strongly as Cheney, who has said Republicans cannot have both loyalty to Trump and to the U.S. Constitution.

Cheney's race is the main event on Tuesday, which also features a special election in Alaska to replace the late GOP Rep. Don Young, who died earlier this year. Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting to select a member of Congress from a field of three.

And Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski is also in a primary to keep her seat.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) walks to the Senate Republican Luncheon in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listens at left.
Three candidates emerge from crowded field in Alaska House race

Three candidates will be ranked by Alaska voters Tuesday in a special election for the late Republican Rep. Don Young's seat.

The candidates — Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Nick Begich and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — came out on top after an unprecedented 48-candidate primary, held under the state's new election laws got rid of partisan primaries, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

– Ella Lee

Nick Begich, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Liz and Dick Cheney line up to vote

When Rep. Liz Cheney showed up to vote Tuesday at the Teton County Library, she brought along a special guest: Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The Cheneys stood in line with other voters before casting ballots in a primary in which Liz Cheney is a decided underdog.

Speaking briefly with reporters, Cheney said that, win or lose, the primary is the only the start of a long-term battle for the future of democracy and against her nemesis, Donald Trump.

It is “certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue to go on," Cheney told CBS News. "And as a country, we’re facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat.”

Dick Cheney made a much-discussed ad during the campaign, saying: “In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who has been a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

– David Jackson

Money likely won't help Cheney win Wyoming primary

Many elections are won by the best-funded candidate, but the money hasn't shown signs of helping Cheney.

Through June 30, Cheney raised $11.3 million, and Hageman raised $3.7 million. That’s $15 million in a state with about 280,000 registered voters.  And yet, a July 15 poll from the Casper Star Tribune showed Cheney 22 points behind Hageman and an Aug. 11 University of Wyoming survey found that just over one quarter of GOP primary voters support incumbent candidate Cheney.

In the most recent quarter, Cheney received 76% of her donations from large donors, and 73% were from out of state residents and political actions committees, or PACs, which are often formed to raise money for a candidate or group of candidates.

Hageman is getting 40% of her donations from Cowboy State residents and PACs. Hageman also has more pull with small donors, who make up 43% of her donations, a signal of grassroots support.

– Erin Mansfield, Ella Lee

Who is Harriet Hageman, Cheney's Trump-backed opponent?

Wyoming lawyer Harriet Hageman is the leading Republican challenger for Cheney’s congressional seat. She unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

A former supporter of Cheney, having donated to her 2014 and 2016 congressional campaigns, Hageman unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018 and sat on the Wyoming state Republican committee until announcing her challenge to Cheney.

The main difference between the two candidates is their relationship with Trump. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment over his alleged incitement of a riot, and she lost her spot as head of the House GOP conference after refusing to endorse the former president’s false claims of election fraud. Hageman, on the other hand, has Trump's endorsement and is vocal in her support of him.

– Ella Lee

The basics: Liz Cheney is up for reelection in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

Cheney v. Trump

The long-awaited proxy battle between Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and former President Donald Trump will play out Tuesday as Cheney faces Trump-backed lawyer Harriet Hageman for the state's sole House seat.

Cheney — whose leadership on the Jan. 6 House committee and persistent criticism of Trump has landed her on the former president's political hit list — is not expected to win the race. But she's made it clear that, no matter the outcome Tuesday, she won't stop her mission to eradicate Donald Trump from American politics.

"I clearly put my oath of office above political calculations," Cheney told USA TODAY. "What surprises me is there are so few who have done that."

-- Ella Lee, Candy Woodall

Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ and a ‘threat’ in ad for Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON – Cutting a campaign ad for daughter and embattled Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney blistered ex-President Donald Trump on Thursday as a threat to the nation's future.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump," the former vice president said in an extraordinary attack on a former president from the same party.

-- David Jackson

Read the rest here: Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ and a ‘threat’ in ad for Liz Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
When do the polls close

Just two states hold primaries Tuesday: Wyoming and Alaska.

Wyoming's polls close at 9 p.m. ET, and Alaska's polls close at midnight ET.

-- Ella Lee

