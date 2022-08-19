Wynwood’s first hotel will have a rooftop bar — and this Miami chef’s new restaurant

Wynwood’s first hotel is opening this fall, with a trendy lounge, a rooftop bar and pool, a cocktail program by the creators of Broken Shaker — and one of Miami’s famous and popular chefs opening a new restaurant.

Arlo Wynwood, which is now taking reservations and scheduled to open in October, will include a 2,666-square-foot restaurant with a Florida-inspired menu. It will be led by Chef Brad Kilgore, who created a culinary sensation with his restaurant Alter in Wynwood, which opened in 2015 and earned praise for its unique textures and flavors.

Kilgore, who was named a James Beard Award finalist in 2018, closed Alter in the early days of the pandemic and never reopened it. He also opened two popular spots in the Design District: Ember, which served upscale comfort food, and the atmospheric Japanese lounge-like spot Kaido. They also shut down during the early days of the COVID pandemic, and they didn’t reopen.

At Arlo Wynwood, Kilgore will join forces with Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi of Bar Lab, the culinary and cocktail collective responsible for 27 Restaurant and Margot in Miami; Hoja Taqueria in Miami Beach and Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami in Miami Beach, which was named one of the Top 50 Bars in North America for 2022. They will design the beverage program for the hotel’s big third-floor lounge and its rooftop bar.

Chef Brad Kilgore and Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta of Bar Lab will run food and beverage programs at Arlo Wynwood.

“Partnering up with two friends of mine after playing around with the idea for almost a decade is a dream come true,” Kilgore said. “Combine that with opening Arlo, the first hotel in Wynwood, and that’s the cherry on top. Conceptually, we look forward to being able to serve people that want to have great cocktails, food and a fun environment, while telling our story along the way.”

Oleg Pavlov, founder of Arlo Hotels and CEO of Quandrum Global, which paid $8.5 million for the property in 2018, hopes that the partnership will make the concepts irresistible to local food and cocktail lovers (you don’t have to be a guest to eat and drink there).

”We envisioned the food and beverage program at Arlo Wynwood to be as dynamic as the neighborhood itself, and representative of the best Miami has to offer,” he said in a statement.

A rendering of the third floor lounge at Arlo Wynwood, which is open to the public.

The hotel itself, which is nine stories and designed by Meyer Davis, will have 217 rooms. In keeping with the artistic sensibilities of the neighborhood, the outer walls of the building will act as a canvas for Miami-based artists Hoxxoh and the cofounders of Milagros Collective, Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre, who will create site-specific work for the hotel’s east wall.

Up on the yoga deck at the pool, collage artist Ari Robinson has created a Plexiglass mural, while inside the hotel you’ll find more than 250 works from such different artists as Alain Castoriano, Coruna Luna, Jessica Poundstone, Joe Geis, Lauren Williams, Matthias Lupri, Ryan Coleman, and Tom Abbiss.

A rendering of the pool deck and private cabanas at Arlo Wynwood.

Arlo Wynwood

Where: 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami

Opening: October 2022

Rates: Start at $239 per night

Reservations: arlohotels.com/wynwood/