Wynwood’s ‘Disneyland of Food’ was only open on Saturdays. That’s about to change

Since its opening in March 2022, Smorgasburg open-air food market in Wynwood has been open only on Saturdays.

Now, you’ll have an extra day to stuff your face with gastronomic delights from a variety of vendors at the “Disneyland of food,” as owner Gaston Becherano calls it.

The market — the largest in America, with locations in New York and Los Angeles — will open on Sundays starting Nov. 13.

To celebrate, Smorgasburg Miami, which is located right next to Wynwood Walls, is hosting a few guest pop-ups for the day: Viet-Latin fusion giant Phuc Yea from the MiMo neighborhood, Key Biscayne’s Flour & Weirdoughs baker and Little Haiti’s Boia De, which earned a Michelin star earlier this year, and will bring its La Pollita fried chicken sandwich out of retirement just for the event.

Other vendors include Los Dos Amigos Tacos and Burger Bar by La Traila to New York’s D’Abruzzo NYC and Broad Street Oyster Co. from Malibu, California.

Smorgasburg is also partnering with the local chapter of Common Threads, a nonprofit that provides families with cooking and nutrition education. The day’s merchandise sales will be donated to the group.

Tommaso Conte, chef and founder of D’Abruzzo NYC, displays some lamb skewers at Smorgasburg Miami.

Smorgasburg

Where: 2612 NW Second Ave., Miami

When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (starting Nov. 13)