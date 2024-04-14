Wynonna Judd Shocks Country Music Fans with Big Career News

Wynonna Judd is off to the races! The country music icon is returning to her roots by performing the National Anthem at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4.

For the Grammy-winning singer, it's a homecoming of sorts. A Kentucky native, Wynonna grew up attending the race as a spectator, and now she'll have the honor of singing the National Anthem at the historic Run for the Roses.

Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack, called Wynonna "the perfect artist to set the stage for this once-in-a-lifetime Kentucky Derby." He said, "We’re excited for Wynonna to bring her powerful voice back to Louisville to convey the wide range of emotion for which this landmark occasion calls."

Wynonna said, "I am so proud to represent my home state, taking part in one of the most storied and iconic traditions. The Kentucky Derby is something I look forward to every year and being able to perform this year makes the momentous event even more special."

She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Kentucky, I’m coming HOME! Couldn’t be more excited to announce I’ll be performing the national anthem at this year’s 150th @kentuckyderby 🐎❤️🎤!!! From going to the racetrack as a little girl to now singing the Star-Spangled Banner during this MILESTONE year, it’s such a full circle moment 🥰."

Wynonna joins a long line of country music stars who sang before the race, including Carly Pearce (2023), Brittney Spencer (2022), Jennifer Nettles (2019), Leann Rimes (2009), and more.

