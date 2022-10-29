Wynonna Judd to Recreate the Judds' 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special: 'A Big Deal for Me'

Nancy Kruh
·5 min read
https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special
https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special

James Cessna/MTSU Wynonna Judd

Just days after announcing "The Judds: The Final Tour" will expand to 15 more dates, Wynonna Judd has revealed yet more big news: She will be re-creating The Judds Farewell Concert — the now-legendary TV special that aired in 1991 — for national broadcast on CMT next March.

Judd has been bringing out other artists one at a time on her current tour, but tour-mates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town will all be featured on the televised show, The Judds: Love is Alive — The Final Concert. Tour opener Martina McBride is also scheduled to join the cast, with additional guests to be announced.

The concert will be recorded next Thursday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, the same arena where the original special was staged.

"This is a big, fat, hairy deal for me," Judd said during a news conference on Wednesday in a Leiper's Fork, Tennessee, restaurant not far from her home south of Nashville. "We are taking full advantage of the love and support."

She was referring, of course, to the overwhelming audience response that she's been experiencing since she hit the road on Sept. 30 with the tribute tour. It was originally planned as a final reunion for her and her mother, Naomi Judd. But after a long struggle with severe depression, the Judds matriarch lost her life to suicide on April 30, the day before the duo's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Two weeks later, at her mother's public memorial celebration in Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Judd announced she planned to honor the tour commitment.

RELATED: Wynonna Judd Says Extending the Tour 15 Shows Was a No-Brainer: It's the 'Greatest Party'

At the news conference, Judd spoke at length about the crowd reactions at the concerts so far.

"I will tell you, as an artist, I've never experienced this kind of emotion at a show," she said.  "They're singing so loud that I stand back from the microphone and just weep because there's a revival taking place. I think it's because of the death of Mom and also the life that I've had for 39 years on the road. The fans grew up with me and they're losing their parents and they're bringing their mothers. And it's just a chance for people to express themselves and, boy, are they! … I've done so many shows where I literally fall on my knees because the love is so strong."

The intensity of these moments, she said, has caused a whole swirl of reactions in her: "It's the most emotional I've ever been and the most vulnerable I've ever felt, and the strongest I've ever been able to sing … It's a remarkable combination of joy and sorrow, pain and pleasure."

https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special
https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special

James Cessna/MTSU Wynonna Judd

RELATED: Wynonna Judd on Mom Naomi: 'With the Same Determination She Had to Live, She Was Determined to Die'

Judd said she's also experiencing the challenges of sharing the stage with her new partners.

Ballerini, the youngest on the tour at age 29, surprised Judd with her depth of knowledge of the Judds catalog.

"I'm passing the torch to Kelsea, who wasn't even born when a lot of my songs were out," Judd said, "and that's weird as heck. I'm looking at her and she's singing some of the deep cuts, and she knows the words and I'm going, whoa."

Judd also recalled a moment, during a duet with McBryde, when the younger artist decided to assert herself.

"Here comes Ashley McBryde, like 'get out of the way, I'm coming,'" Judd jovially recounted. "And [she] takes over your song and you take a step back and you're like, really? I admire [her] courage. She took over the song because she has known it for however many years and sung at karaoke, and she decided 'it's my turn.' And she took over and I let her. It's like the elderly dog letting the baby dog, the puppy, take the treat and not bite the puppy. I let her have the treat."

https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special
https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special

James Cessna/MTSU Wynonna Judd

RELATED: Wynonna Judd Says Touring Is Healing After Mom Naomi's Death: 'I Want People to Know There Is Hope'

At another concert, Yearwood seized the moment of two powerhouse vocalists on the same stage, and she threw down the gauntlet.

"If she wasn't wearing a dress, I would've knocked Trisha down," Judd quipped. "She challenged me vocally, and it was a sing-off for a minute. It was amazing. … She got right in my face and I think we even touched bras. We got really connected and really sang, and it was amazing. It was almost as good as wrestling. I'm serious. It was a really good moment."

But who won the contest?

"She let me win because she backed up and bowed," Judd said. "It was my party!"

Tickets to The Judds: Love is Alive — The Final Concert are now on sale. The special, a collaboration between CMT and Sandbox Productions, is scheduled for airing in March 2023, the month after Judd closes the tour.

Part of the proceeds from the concert special will support the Tennessee affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the country's largest grassroots organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with serious mental illness and their families.

Latest Stories

  • Mickey Guyton Opens Up About Paving Her Way in the Country Music Industry

    In a new interview with Country Living, singer Mickey Guyton shares valuable advice for female creatives as she teams up with Spotify to amplify women in the industry.

  • Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album Queen of Me and Tour

    "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power," Twain wrote on Instagram about the album

  • Ashley Judd fractures leg — again — in 'freak accident' after mom Naomi's death

    The injury occurred 1 1/2 years after she nearly died in the Congo rainforest after tripping and breaking her leg.

  • This is why Lili Reinhart doesn't think she'll get invited back to the Met Gala

    Lili Reinhart has revealed that she doesn't think she'll get invited back to the Met Gala after she called out Kim Kardashian for losing weight.

  • Kim Kardashian fans divided over new Skims dress that shows off ‘butt cleavage’: ‘Speechless’

    ‘Girl, we just want long sleeves, it’s winter,’ one follower joked

  • Kaley Cuoco snuggles up with Tom Pelphrey, her dog in latest pregnancy photos

    This will be the first child for the star of "The Flight Attendant" and her partner Tom Pelphrey.

  • Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Filing For Divorce

    They were married for 13 years.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.