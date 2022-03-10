Wyloo Approves $4.9 million 2022 Exploration Program on Orford's West Raglan High Grade Nickel-Copper-Palladium Property

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that its partner, Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (Wyloo) has approved a $4.9 million exploration program as part of Wyloo's earn-in to Orford's high grade Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Metal West Raglan Property in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec (Figure 1). The program will focus on diamond drill testing of high-priority targets generated as a result of the 2021 ground geophysical moving loop electromagnetic surveys (MLTEM). Analysis of the results from the 67 line-kilometre geophysical survey has identified several high-conductance anomalies that are consistent with possible high grade (3%+ Nickel) nickel sulfide sources similar to those found elsewhere on the large property. The 2022 program will be focused on diamond drilling of between 2,500 to 3,000 metres to test these newly defined targets at Frontier, Beverly & Boomerang along with borehole electromagnetics (BHEM). Field crews will focus on mapping and prospecting the vast and underexplored south trend (Figure 2).

Historically, six significant discoveries have been made on the property with the best results being from the Frontier Zone. The Frontier Zone contains five high grade Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Metal (Ni-Cu-PGM) mineralized lens clusters over a 2,500 meter strike with grades in the range of 2-3% Nickel, 1% copper and 2+gpt PGM (Table 1) including a drill intersection of 28.3 m grading 3.2% Nickel, 1.32% Copper, 2.4 g/t Palladium, and 0.7 g/t Platinum at the Seahawk Lens (Table 1). The Beverly and Boomerang areas of the West Raglan property have had very limited historical drill testing, but have surface showing reporting up to 1.34% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 2.3g/t (Pd+Pt) (Figure 2). The purpose of the 2021 program was to generate drill targets at Frontier and on other parts of the West Raglan property where there are large volumes of ultramafic volcanics and high-grade Ni, Cu and PGM at surface.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented "The current very buoyant nickel, copper and palladium prices coupled with a $4.9 million commitment by Wyloo on Orford's West Raglan project in 2022 should make for a very exciting summer. We are eager to drill the highest priority conductors on the West Raglan project as outlined by the 2021 geophysical program. The West Raglan project is one of the few underexplored high grade nickel sulphide projects in the world sitting next door to Glencore's world-class Raglan mine."

The 2021 work program focused on ground MLTEM geophysical surveying using very sensitive SQUID sensors at Frontier, Red, Beverly and Boomerang along the North Trend and highly prospective portions of the South Trend. The use of these sensors at Glencore's Raglan mine property in the early 2000s are reported to have increased exploration success by 58% while targeting 2.5 times deeper1. This method had not previously been applied on Orford's West Raglan property. The 2021 MLTEM-SQUID survey returned 435 responses which have been modelled. Of these, 72 have been identified as potential nickel sulphide targets with high conductance responses. Approximately 10 to 12 of the highest priority responses will be tested with diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season. Orford will be operating the 2022 exploration program.

1 Osmond et al, 2002, Finding Nickel from the B-Field at Raglan – 'To B or not dB', SEG Technical Program

Figure 1: Location of the West Ragan Property in Nunavik, Quebec, Canada.

Table 1: Highlights of Drill Intersections of the Frontier Zone

Zone

DDH No.

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Ni
(%)

Cu
(%)

Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Seahawk

WR-08-164

141.85

170.13

28.28

3.21

1.32

0.650

2.430

Frontier
South

WR-03-08

16.00

35.00

19.00

2.51

0.96

0.691

2.379

Frontier
East

WR-03-13

41.80

48.40

6.60

2.65

1.02

0.399

1.652

Frontier
Central

WR-03-14

20.75

29.50

8.75

3.26

1.40

0.949

3.219

South/
Century

WR-07-128

217.20

222.50

5.30

3.28

0.56

0.442

1.766

Century

WR-08-149

132.20

136.73

4.53

3.01

1.21

0.530

2.130

Note: These intersections are some of the most significant, but not necessarily representative of the whole mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information.

2021 prospecting and mapping consisting of traversing and observations at 400 mapping field stations focused on the south trend group of rocks. A total of 1902 frost boils (till) were analyzed in the field by portable XRF, and several new Ni and Cu anomalies were identified on the south trend (Figure 2). 80 rock grab samples have also been collected across the south trend and six new nickel sulfide occurrences reporting up to 0.8% Ni and 0.2% Cu have been discovered (Figure 2, Table 2). The property is vast, covering 707 sq kms of land, much of which has yet to be explored by any methodology. The 2022 geological mapping and prospecting program will attempt to fill in some of the highest potential areas that have not yet been explored.

Figure 2: West Raglan 2022 Drill Targets relative to historical and recent grab sample results.

Figure 2: West Raglan 2022 Drill Targets relative to historical and recent grab sample results. Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The technical information presented for the Ekwan part of the West Raglan property was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)
Figure 2: West Raglan 2022 Drill Targets relative to historical and recent grab sample results. Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The technical information presented for the Ekwan part of the West Raglan property was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. (CNW Group/Orford Mining Corporation)

Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The technical information presented for the Ekwan part of the West Raglan property was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Table 2: summary of grab sample results from 2021 Work

Rock
Description

Sample
Number

Cu
(%)

Ni
(%)

Pd
(ppm)

Pt
(ppm)

Area

Boulder Field

D00168010

0.22

0.84

0.089

0.14

Boomerang

Boulder

D00168315

0.02

0.23

0.049

0.03

South Chukotat

Boulder

D00168335

0.06

0.26

0.087

0.02

South Trend

Boulder

D00168336

0.04

0.23

0.031

0.02

South Trend

Subcrop

D00168337

5.73

0.01

0.006

0.005

South Trend

Float

D00168018

0.31

0.33

0.388

0.11

Horseshoe

Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones.

In January 2021, Orford announced that it had reached an agreement with Wyloo for a $25.0 million earn-in and joint venture over Orford's 100% owned West Raglan property (see press release dated January 19, 2021).

About the West Raglan Property

The West Raglan property (Figure 2) is a large 707 km2 property situated in the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik Region of northern Quebec. West Raglan Ni, Cu, PGE, Co mineralization is hosted in the ultramafic units of the Lac Esker Suite (1.89-1.87 Ga). These ultramafic units host all known nickel sulphide mineralization in the Cape Smith Belt, including Glencore's Raglan mine (North Trend) and the Canadian Royalties, Nunavik Nickelmine hosted onthe South Trend. The West Raglan property covers a 50-km strike of both the "North" trend, that hosts Raglan- style deposits, and the "South" Trend, that hosts Canadian Royalties-style deposits. Raglan is a first quartile cash cost nickel producer with one of the highest grade reserves amongst significant global nickel deposits (Proven and Probable Reserves as of December 2021 of 9.32 million tonnes at 2.66% Ni, 0.74% Cu, 0.79 g/t Pt, 1.91 g/t Pd and 0.06% Co2. Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Historical work on Orford's West Raglan property has improved the geological knowledge and understanding of the area, and has led to the identification of multiple Ni-Cu-PGE mineralized lenses in several zones of the Frontier area, all located along the main Chukotat-Povungnituk contact. Examples of drill hole intersections from the Frontier Zone are shown in (Table 2)

A review of the geological and geophysical data in the Frontier area suggests that portions of the area remain almost untested and still have the potential for additional Ni-Cu-PGE discoveries. More recent exploration work completed in 2015 has also highlighted surface Ni- Cu-PGE mineralization in other areas such as Red, Boomerang, and Beverly (Figure 2) along the north (Raglan) trend. The West Raglan property also covers the south group of rocks which hosts the Canadian Royalties deposits to the east. This part of the West Raglan property is largely unexplored, however minimal past work has identified high grade nickel and copper mineralization in grab samples (Figure 2).

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel – Eagle, McClure East, Joutel - South and Joutel - Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about the Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

2 Glencore Resources and Reserves Report as of Dec 31st, 2021

About Wyloo Metals

Wyloo Metals is the metals and mining subsidiary of Tattarang, one of Australia's largest private investment groups. Led by a multidisciplinary team of geology and financial professionals, Wyloo Metals manages a diverse portfolio of exploration and development projects and cornerstone interests in a number of public and private companies. Wyloo Metals seeks to work closely with all stakeholders to accelerate projects through the development cycle while meeting the highest international environmental, social and governance standards. See more at:
www.wyloometals.com

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The historical information disclosed herein in respect of the West Raglan Property is based on the independent report of Clement Dombrowski, P.Geo. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on West Raglan Project, Northern Quebec, Canada" effective February 20, 2017.

The technical information presented for the Ekwan part of the West Raglan property was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

